Severe Weather Threat in Houston Today: Safety Tips

Southeast Texas braces for severe storms with damaging wind gusts. Areas like Trinity, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Northern Liberty counties face a higher threat level. Temperatures will drop significantly after the storms pass.

Houston residents are facing a volatile weather day with a threat of severe storms. Light showers are expected in the morning, transitioning to strong to severe thunderstorms by the afternoon. While the risk for most of Southeast Texas remains low at a 1 out of 5, areas like Trinity, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Northern Liberty counties face a higher threat level of 2 out of 5. This storm system could produce damaging wind gusts .

Although the likelihood of tornadoes remains low for Houston, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee have a higher chance of experiencing this severe weather phenomenon. The severe weather threat is expected to diminish by 6 PM as the storm line moves east, leaving showers near the coast. Temperatures will plunge from the 70s to the 50s after the storms pass. Additionally, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 AM. Looking ahead, if the cold temperatures of this week weren't enjoyable, next week's forecast won't be any better. A surge of Arctic air might reach Southeast Texas, bringing morning temperatures below freezing and daytime highs only in the 40s. A mid-week cold front is expected to bring more below-average temperatures next week, but temperatures are predicted to return to the 60s by the following weekend.





