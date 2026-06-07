Severe weather in NYC area brings risk of hail, damaging winds Saturday. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Strong to severe storms in the New York City area could bring damaging winds, hail and brief downpours to the region on Saturday.

Strong to severe storms are forecast to hit the New York City area on Saturday, threatening potentially damaging winds, hail and brief downpours across the region. has been declared through Saturday evening, when the strongest weather is expected to hit New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.has been issued for all of New York City, eastern New Jersey, as well as Nassau, Fairfield, Westchester, Orange and Rockland counties until 8:30 p.m. is in effect for New York City, Long Island, Connecticut, the Lower Hudson Valley and most of New Jersey through 11 p.m.The storm threat will diminish rapidly once the sun sets at 8:25 p.m., and by 10 p.m. or so, only a few showers should be left over.

Those showers will clear out during the overnight period. Lows will mainly be in the 60s to around 70 in most locations. There have been some wind damage reports across Ulster and Dutchess counties, and that's what we think we will be the greatest hazard as the evening progresses.

The CBS News New York weather team will have live storm updates throughout the evening, which you can stream onBright skies will then kick off the day on Sunday, with a few more clouds and an isolated shower later in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, making for a great day for the Queens Pride Parade and the beach. A moderate risk of rip currents will be in place for all ocean beaches. Morgan Wallen cancels second Pittsburgh show amid threat of inclement weather





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