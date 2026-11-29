Strong winds in the San Francisco area were also creating significant delays.

Forecasts of strong winds and thunderstorms in the Midwest and several Southern states on Sunday threatened to complicate travel for thousands returning from Thanksgiving gatherings.

A low-pressure system that dumped up to 2 feet of snow in the Rockies this weekend was bringing rainstorms east, as travelers in major hubs like Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Atlanta and Houston braced for potential flight delays and cancellations. The weather system stretched from the Great Lakes to the Gulf region and was expected to reach the East Coast on Sunday night, in time for the Monday morning commute.

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Wind conditions around San Francisco International Airport were causing delays averaging of 96 minutes, expected to last from Sunday morning into early Monday, according to a Federal Aviation Administration alert. The most significant delays were expected to begin around 3 p.m. local time and last about six hours.