Severe Thursday Storms Leave Thousands in Northwest Indiana Without Power as Multiple Tornadoes Rage Across the Region

Power outages affect nearly 30,000 customers after a Thursday outbreak of strong storms and tornadoes in northwest Indiana, with EF‑3 tornadoes tearing through Hebron, Kouts, and Streator while emergency crews continue damage assessments and restoration efforts.

Nearly thirty thousand customers of the Northern Indiana Public Service Company remain without electricity after a series of powerful thunderstorms and tornadoes battered the northwest Indiana region this week.

The storms, which struck on Thursday, produced multiple tornadoes of varying intensity, extensive straight‑line wind damage, and widespread power outages that have left neighborhoods in darkness and emergency crews scrambling to restore service. Residents of towns such as Hebron, Kouts, Merrillville, Hobart and surrounding rural areas reported damaged homes, toppled trees, and broken power lines, while officials continue to assess the full scope of the devastation.

The utility's response teams are working around the clock, deploying mobile generators, repair crews and heavy equipment to the hardest‑hit zones, but the sheer scale of the damage means that many customers may be without power for several days. The company has set up temporary shelters and is coordinating with local authorities to provide essential supplies to vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with medical needs.

The National Weather Service's verification teams are still in the field evaluating each confirmed tornado touchdown from the Thursday outbreak. A brief, low‑intensity tornado touched down in Naperville, Illinois, classified as an EF‑0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, before lifting back into the sky after crossing into far‑western Lisle.

In the Chicago metropolitan area, investigators are reviewing damage reports that suggest additional weak tornadoes may have formed near the city's outskirts and along the southern banks of the Kankakee River in Indiana. The NWS uses the EF Scale to estimate tornado strength based on observed damage patterns and Doppler radar data, translating those observations into estimated maximum wind speeds.

For context, an EF‑3 tornado can generate wind gusts up to one hundred sixty‑five miles per hour, while an EF‑1 event typically produces winds between eighty‑six and one hundred ten miles per hour. According to official assessments, the most powerful tornado of the day was an EF‑3 that touched down in Hebron, Indiana, carving a destructive path toward Kouts and leaving a trail of flattened structures, uprooted trees and extensive debris.

An EF‑2 tornado tracked through Merrillville in Lake County, moving eastward toward Hobart and causing significant damage to homes, commercial buildings and infrastructure. In Illinois, a separate EF‑3 tornado was confirmed in Streator, joining a series of tornadoes that touched down across the state during the same severe weather episode. Closer to Chicago, an EF‑1 tornado impacted the vicinity of Dwight, while another EF‑1 event struck the suburban community of Bartlett, scattering roof tiles and breaking windows.

In southern Wisconsin, an EF‑1 tornado in Kenosha County heavily damaged several barns, as reported by the local newspaper. In addition to the tornadic activity, the storm system produced straight‑line wind gusts exceeding seventy miles per hour across large portions of the region, contributing to further property damage and complicating recovery efforts. Damage assessments are ongoing, and all reported wind speeds and tornado ratings remain provisional pending final review by meteorologists and emergency management officials





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Tornadoes Power Outage Northwest Indiana National Weather Service Storm Damage

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