Severe Thunderstorms to Expand from Plains to East Through Sunday

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will expand from the Plains to parts of the East through Sunday, with damaging wind gusts, hail, torrential downpours and frequent lightning. The jet stream interacting with warm, moisture-rich air will trigger widespread thunderstorms across the central United States into the weekend, with some activity spreading eastward. Some storms will produce damaging wind gusts and large hail capable of damaging crops and gardens. Torrential downpours may also trigger flooding. Non-severe thunderstorms can still produce dangerous lightning and heavy downpours that can slow travel. Motorists should slow down during torrential rain and never drive through flooded roadways. The greatest concentration of severe thunderstorms through Thursday night will be across the northern Plains, from southeastern Montana, Wyoming and northeastern Colorado to southern North Dakota and central and southwestern Minnesota. A few locally heavy, gusty to severe storms will occur farther to the southeast from parts of Kansas to Iowa. Friday's severe weather threat will extend from central and northern Kansas to southern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin, with a few of the strongest storms capable of producing brief tornadoes. Additional severe thunderstorms are forecast across parts of the Plains on Saturday, mainly during the late afternoon and evening, with the greatest risk from eastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota into southeastern Saskatchewan. Saturday's AccuWeather Local StormMax wind gust is 80 mph.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will expand from the Plains to parts of the East through Sunday, with damaging wind gusts , hail, torrential downpours and frequent lightning strikes in some cases.

Thunderstorms packed with hail led to gustnadoes and a wide variety of severe weather across North and South Dakota on June 3. The jet stream interacting with warm, moisture-rich air will trigger widespread thunderstorms across the central United States into the weekend, with some of the activity spreading eastward. As storms develop and track eastward, some will produce damaging wind gusts and large hail capable of damaging crops and gardens.

Torrential downpours may also trigger Even non-severe thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning and heavy downpours that can slow travel. During torrential rain, motorists should slow down and never drive through flooded roadways. If visibility becomes poor, pull off only if the vehicle can be moved completely away from the roadway to avoid creating hazards for other drivers.

Through Thursday night, the greatest concentration of severe thunderstorms will occur across portions of the northern Plains, from southeastern Montana, Wyoming and northeastern Colorado to southern North Dakota and central and southwestern Minnesota. A few locally heavy, gusty to severe storms will occur farther to the southeast from parts of Kansas to Iowa. Friday's severe weather threat will extend from central and northern Kansas to southern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin. A few of the strongest storms could produce brief tornadoes.

Additional severe thunderstorms are forecast across parts of the Plains on Saturday, mainly during the late afternoon and evening. The greatest risk will extend from eastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota into southeastern Saskatchewan. Saturday's AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 80 mph. Another zone where severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop on Saturday will cover parts of the Midwest and the interior Northeast.

Thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening will stretch from northern and central Indiana through northern and western Pennsylvania into upstate New York. Isolated gusty to severe storms may also develop in parts of central New England. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 75 mph. On Sunday, some risk of severe weather will extend farther to the south in the East and Midwest.

The storms capable of causing localized damage and power outages will extend from Kentucky to the Atlantic shores of Delmarva and southern New Jersey. , West Virginia, are forecast to be in the severe weather threat zone on Sunday. Some locally heavy, gusty thunderstorms may stretch from The severe weather threat will also continue across parts of the northern and central Plains and the Upper Midwest on Sunday.

Anyone spending time outdoors through the weekend should closely monitor weather conditions and watch for approaching storms. Seek shelter indoors or in a hard-top, metal vehicle if an enclosed building is not available. Golf carts, tents and picnic pavilions do not provide adequate protection from lightning and should not be used as shelter during thunderstorms.are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.





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Severe Thunderstorms Plains East Damaging Wind Gusts Hail Torrential Downpours Lightning Jet Stream Moisture-Rich Air Flooding Travel Safety Northern Plains Montana Wyoming Colorado North Dakota Minnesota Kansas Iowa Tornadoes Saskatchewan

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