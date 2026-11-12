Severe thunderstorms threaten parts of tri-state; others may see 3 inches of snow

Is it going to snow this weekend? Parts of the Hudson Valley could see up to 3 inches, but for The biggest change might be the temperature swing.

Is it going to snow this weekend? Parts of the Hudson Valley could see up to 3 inches, but for The biggest change might be the temperature swing.

A developing storm system will bring the potential for severe weather, periods of heavy rain, and even accumulating snow in parts of the Hudson Valley before a much colder air mass settles in. If severe storms develop, damaging wind gusts are the main concern but large hail and a brief tornado are also possible. That 2% tornado threat was added by the Storm Prediction Center Thursday morning. The overall threat, though, remains low.

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The most likely timing for the storms is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the storms coming up from South Jersey and moving northeast towards the city, Long Island and Connecticut. Conditions should become less favorable for stronger storms by the late afternoon and evening hours. Along with the storm threat, periods of steady rain and locally heavy downpours could make for a difficult afternoon commute and even for some tailgaters heading to MetLife for the Giants game.

Urban areas and locations with poor drainage could experience some nuisance flooding as heavier pockets of rain move through. Drivers should anticipate wet roadways, with reduced visibility in the heavier downpours, and gusty winds. Winds will begin picking up around midday, with gusts reaching 20 to 30 mph across parts of the region, ushering in a much colder air mass for tonight into tomorrow.

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As that colder air filters into the region tonight, temperatures will drop enough to allow some of the rain to change over to wet snow, primarily across areas well north and west of New York City. The higher elevations of the Hudson Valley are of particular concern, where accumulating snow is possible. Ulster County is under a winter weather advisory tonight into Friday morning, with up to 3 inches of snow possible in the higher elevations.

By Friday morning’s commute, snow showers could spread across other parts of the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey. While most communities are not expecting significant accumulation, even a light coating could create locally slick roadways and reduced visibility, particularly in the higher elevations. By midday, the precipitation will begin to exit from west to east, with just the chance of some scattered light showers or wet flurries lingering into early Saturday morning.

Perhaps the biggest change we’ll notice Friday will be in the temperatures. As a much colder air mass settles in behind the departing storm, temperatures and wind chills will tumble. In fact, wind chills are expected to dip into the 30s Friday morning and remain in the 30s for much of the day across most of the region. After the milder conditions we’ve been experiencing, the change will be noticeable.

This is the kind of day when a regular jacket may not be enough. You’ll want that extra-heavy winter coat, especially during the morning commute and any extended time outdoors. Ready for some good news? Once the storm system pulls away, high pressure will build back in, bringing sunshine back for the weekend and into early next week.

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However, don’t expect temperatures to bounce back right away. Highs this weekend will struggle to get out of the 40s, with overnight and early-morning temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s. Add in the chilly breezes, and it will feel even colder at times. The gradual warm-up won’t really get underway until the middle of next week, with temperatures potentially approaching 60 degrees toward the end of the week.