Severe thunderstorms rip through southcentral Pennsylvania

Viewers have been sending in storm pictures and videos to CBS 21, recounting their experiences and highlighting any damage caused by severe weather.

Severe weather ripped through parts of Pennsylvania, including reports of possible tornadoes in the southcentral part of the state Sunday evening. Viewers have been sending in storm pictures and videos to CBS 21, recounting their experiences and highlighting any damage caused by severe weather.

For a chance to be featured in the gallery or on the news broadcast, viewers comment on the Facebook post above with their photos or videos, along with their location. A Lebanon city woman is in custody after allegedly striking a police officer in the head and attempting to bite a second officer during a traffic stop.

York County man killed in two-vehicle crash: coroner A Red Lion man was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday morning after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash. UPMC is set to lay off around 200 employees across its system, a company spokesperson confirmed to CBS 21. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro had the honor of waving the green flag to start Sunday afternoon's NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway.





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