Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Several Areas in Arizona

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several areas in Arizona due to the threat of severe thunderstorms. Residents in these areas are advised to be prepared for heavy rain, hail, lightning, and strong winds. A flood watch has also been issued for the same areas due to the heavy rain expected. Residents are advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and follow the instructions of local authorities.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several areas in Arizona . The watch is in effect from Saturday at 9:00 AM MST until Saturday at 11:00 PM MST for the Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley.

This area includes the Central Deserts. The watch is also in effect from Sunday at 10:00 AM MST until Sunday at 8:00 PM MST for the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, and Yavapai County Mountains.

Additionally, the watch is in effect from Sunday at 11:00 AM MDT until Sunday at 9:00 PM MDT for the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264. The watch is also in effect from Monday at 10:00 AM MST until Tuesday at 8:00 PM MST for the Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, and White Mountains.

Finally, the watch is also in effect from Monday at 11:00 AM MDT until Tuesday at 9:00 PM MDT for the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264. Residents in these areas are advised to be prepared for severe thunderstorms, which can bring heavy rain, hail, lightning, and strong winds.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood watch for the same areas due to the heavy rain expected. Residents are advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and follow the instructions of local authorities. The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until further notice





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