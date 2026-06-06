Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Arizona

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several areas in Arizona, including the Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley, Central Deserts, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264. The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect from Saturday morning to Saturday evening, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several areas in Arizona , including the Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley, Central Deserts , Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country , Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim , Western Mogollon Rim , Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau , Coconino Plateau , Yavapai County Mountains , Chinle Valley , Black Mesa Area , Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect from Saturday morning to Saturday evening, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

On Sunday, the severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect for the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, and the areas previously mentioned. Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

On Monday, the severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect for the Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, and the areas previously mentioned. Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

On Tuesday, the severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect for the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264. Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for these areas due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail, and strong winds.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety





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Severe Thunderstorm Watch Arizona Yuma/Martinez Lake And Vicinity/Lower Colorado Central Deserts Little Colorado River Valley In Navajo County Grand Canyon Country Little Colorado River Valley In Apache County Marble And Glen Canyons Eastern Mogollon Rim Western Mogollon Rim Little Colorado River Valley In Coconino Count Kaibab Plateau Coconino Plateau Yavapai County Mountains Chinle Valley Black Mesa Area Northeast Plateaus And Mesas Hwy 264 Northward Chuska Mountains And Defiance Plateau Northeast Plateaus And Mesas South Of Hwy 264

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