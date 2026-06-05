Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Several Regions in Arizona

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several regions in Arizona, effective from Saturday morning to late evening. The warning remains in effect until Saturday at 11:00 PM MST, and will shift to different areas on Sunday and Monday. Residents in these areas are advised to seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows and exterior doors.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several regions in Arizona , effective from Saturday morning to late evening. The affected areas include the Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts.

The warning remains in effect until Saturday at 11:00 PM MST. The National Weather Service has issued this warning due to the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. Residents in these areas are advised to seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows and exterior doors. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and hail, causing significant disruptions to daily life.

Travelers are also warned to exercise extreme caution on the roads, as the storm may lead to reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions. The warning is expected to be in effect for several hours, and residents are urged to monitor local news and weather reports for updates.

In addition to the severe thunderstorm warning, a heat advisory has been issued for the region, with temperatures expected to soar into the triple digits. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, including staying hydrated and seeking shade when outdoors. The heat advisory is expected to be in effect for several days, and residents are urged to monitor local news and weather reports for updates.

On Sunday, the severe thunderstorm warning will shift to the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, and other surrounding areas. The warning will be in effect from 10:00 AM MST until 8:00 PM MST. Residents in these areas are advised to seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows and exterior doors. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and hail, causing significant disruptions to daily life.

Travelers are also warned to exercise extreme caution on the roads, as the storm may lead to reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions. On Monday, the severe thunderstorm warning will shift to the Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, and other surrounding areas. The warning will be in effect from 10:00 AM MST until 8:00 PM MST. Residents in these areas are advised to seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows and exterior doors.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and hail, causing significant disruptions to daily life. Travelers are also warned to exercise extreme caution on the roads, as the storm may lead to reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions. In a separate development, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, and other surrounding areas.

The warning will be in effect from 11:00 AM MDT until 9:00 PM MDT. Residents in these areas are advised to seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows and exterior doors. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and hail, causing significant disruptions to daily life. Travelers are also warned to exercise extreme caution on the roads, as the storm may lead to reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued this warning due to the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. Residents in these areas are advised to seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows and exterior doors. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and hail, causing significant disruptions to daily life. Travelers are also warned to exercise extreme caution on the roads, as the storm may lead to reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions.

The warning is expected to be in effect for several hours, and residents are urged to monitor local news and weather reports for updates





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Severe Thunderstorm Warning Arizona Weather Alert Damaging Winds Large Hail Frequent Lightning

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