Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Several Areas in Arizona

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several areas in Arizona, effective from Thursday to Friday. The warning includes the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. Residents in these areas are advised to seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows and exterior doors.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several areas in Arizona , effective from Thursday to Friday. The warning includes the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties.

The severe thunderstorm warning will be in effect from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST on Thursday and from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST on Friday in the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino and Navajo counties. Additionally, the warning will be in effect from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM MDT on Friday in the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264.

The areas affected by the warning include the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, the White Mountains, the Eastern Mogollon Rim, the Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, and the Western Mogollon Rim. Residents in these areas are advised to seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows and exterior doors. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning due to the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding.

Residents are also advised to avoid travel and stay indoors during the warning period. The warning is expected to impact several areas in Arizona, including the Navajo Nation and the Apache County. Residents are advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and follow the instructions of local authorities. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

Residents are advised to stay safe and take necessary precautions during the warning period





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Severe Thunderstorm Warning Arizona Little Colorado River Valley Coconino County Apache County Navajo County

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