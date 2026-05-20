Severe Thunderstorm Warning In Effect For Parts Of Philadelphia, Montgomery, And Bucks Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties until 8:45 p.m. Tuesday May 19. Residents are urged to take shelter and stay hydrated due to risks of damaging winds, hail, and heat-related illnesses. A heat advisory remains in place for the region through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, with forecasters warning of dangerous heat and humidity.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Philadelphia , Montgomery , and Bucks counties until 8:45 p.m. Tuesday May 19.

A heat advisory also remains in effect for the region through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday with dangerous heat and humidity. At 8:04 p.m. radar detected a severe thunderstorm over Feasterville with wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-size hail. Residents in Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, Bristol, and surrounding communities are in the warning area. The heat index is expected to reach up to 99 degrees with the highest values during the afternoon and again on Wednesday.

Tuesday's high of 98 degrees set a new record for Philadelphia's hottest May day on record. The advisory covers New Castle County in Delaware, several counties in New Jersey including Mercer and Camden, and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania including Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties





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Severe Thunderstorm Heat Advisory Philadelphia Montgomery Bucks New Jersey Pennsylvania Delaware Risk Of Damage

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