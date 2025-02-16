Severe Storms Threaten Saturday Night in Alabama, Cooler Weather Expected Next Week

A significant severe weather risk looms over Alabama on Saturday night, with the potential for damaging winds and tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk for most areas. Cooler weather is expected for the rest of the week and weekend.

Saturday dawned dry, warm, and breezy. However, the tranquil weather conditions were short-lived, as severe storms posed a significant threat for Saturday night, capable of unleashing damaging wind gusts and even tornadoes. In response to this escalating weather risk, the Storm Prediction Center has raised its assessment for our area, now placing most of it under an enhanced (level 3/5) risk.

Although models suggest that storms may not reach our western Alabama counties until midnight (12 AM), they are expected to move swiftly eastward overnight, likely exiting into Georgia between 4 and 5 AM Sunday. While clouds will persist throughout Sunday morning, a glimmer of sunshine is anticipated during the afternoon. Temperatures are projected to gradually decline throughout the day as brisk winds blow in from the north to northwest behind a cold front. Sunday night's lows are anticipated to dip into the low to mid 30s.Looking ahead, next week promises a cooler spell, reminiscent of winter. Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be partly to mostly sunny, with highs reaching the 50s on Monday and the low 60s on Tuesday. Wednesday brings a heightened chance of rainfall. Thursday and Friday are predicted to be dry but noticeably colder, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Temperatures are expected to remain cool over the following weekend, with Saturday and Sunday appearing mainly dry and partly cloudy





