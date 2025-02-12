Severe Storms Threaten Alabama, Flood Watches Issued

Alabama braces for strong to severe storms on Wednesday and Saturday, with the potential for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes. Flood watches are in effect for parts of the state.

Strong to severe storms are expected to impact most of Alabama on Wednesday, February 14, 2025. The National Weather Service has issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather for parts of south and central Alabama , with a Level 2 risk for other areas. The threat for severe storms is primarily due to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes.

Forecasters warn of wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph, and an additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is anticipated across the state in the coming days, raising concerns about flooding. \Flood watches are in effect for parts of north and central Alabama. The most intense storms are anticipated this afternoon and evening in north and central Alabama, while south Alabama could see additional storms this morning, lasting from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. \The National Weather Service advises that the risk of severe weather will persist on Saturday as a strong cold front sweeps through the state. Parts of west Alabama are under an enhanced risk of severe weather, with the rest of the state facing a Level 2 risk. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall are again possible, exacerbating flood concerns. The timing for Saturday's storms is projected to be from the afternoon through the overnight hours.





aldotcom / 🏆 82. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alabama Storms Severe Weather Tornadoes Flooding Wind Rain Weather Warnings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Isolated Severe Storms Possible in South Alabama FridaySevere storms could bring damaging winds and a tornado threat to south Alabama on Friday. The rest of the state will see rain and storms, but severe weather is not expected.

Read more »

Early Severe Weather Threat for Texas with Strong Storms ExpectedA strong storm system moving through Texas could bring severe weather, including large hail and damaging winds, to parts of the state beginning Wednesday night. The greatest risk for severe storms will be from Austin north to Dallas-Fort Worth. San Antonio is expected to see strong storms and significant rainfall, but the threat should be less severe compared to other areas.

Read more »

Strong to severe storms expected Thursday afternoon in HoustonA cold front will move into Texas bringing a round of showers and strong thunderstorms that could produce heavy downpours and a few severe cells as it passes through Thursday afternoon.

Read more »

Scattered Showers Today, Potential for Severe Storms ThursdayExpect increasing Gulf breezes and milder air with scattered showers today. Thursday brings a combination of muggy air, a cold front, and strong upper-level disturbance, increasing the risk of scattered storms, possibly strong to severe, including the slight chance for a tornado or damaging winds. Cooler air will move in after the stormy cold front passes on Thursday.

Read more »

Severe Storms Possible Thursday, Dry Weather Returns This WeekendA line of strong storms is expected to move through the Houston area Thursday afternoon, bringing a risk of heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and even a brief isolated tornado. The storms will move out by early evening, leaving behind dry, sunny weather for the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortable, reaching the mid-70s by Sunday.

Read more »

Dangerous Storms Expected to Hit Alabama This WeekHeavy rain and severe thunderstorms are predicted to impact most of Alabama this week, with a heightened risk of damaging winds and tornadoes on Wednesday and Saturday.

Read more »