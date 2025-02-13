Severe Storms Threaten Alabama, Flash Flooding Concerns Remain

Strong to severe storms are expected to impact southern Alabama tonight and Saturday, with a Level 3 risk for parts of the state. Flash flooding remains a concern in North Alabama after heavy rainfall.

Strong to severe storms will be possible across the southern half of Alabama tonight. A Level 3 out of 5 risk remains for parts of south and central Alabama and is in orange above. The areas in yellow have a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather . Isolated severe storms will be possible in the areas in dark green. More severe storms will be possible on Saturday as well.

\Strong to severe storms will continue to be possible across parts of south and south-central Alabama overnight, according to the National Weather Service. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has maintained a Level 3 out of 5 -- or enhanced -- risk for part of the state. The strongest storms could have damaging wind gusts capable of taking down trees and power lines, heavy rain, and a tornado or two. \There were no severe storms in North Alabama, but flash flooding was a concern after the region received some of the heaviest rain. The Alabama counties in that watch are Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Russell, Washington and Wilcox. February 13, 2025 And that’s not the only severe weather threat this week. Forecasters are also monitoring another severe weather threat on Saturday as a strong cold front moves through. The National Weather Service said more heavy rain will also be possible late Wednesday night, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible in areas of the state over the next few days. Flood watches will continue for parts of north and central Alabama until early Thursday morning.\North Alabama has gotten a lot of rain, and a flash flood warning will be in effect for southern Morgan and Marshall and Cullman counties until 10:15 p.m. The National Weather Service said that as of 7:06 p.m. 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches will be possible in the warned areas. Another large flash flood warning will be in effect until 10:30 p.m. for the following counties: eastern Limestone, Madison, Morgan, DeKalb, Jackson, northern Marshall and southeastern Lawrence. As of 7:27 p.m., between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches was possible in the warned area, the weather service said. Flood watches have been issued for parts of central and north Alabama and will last until 4 a.m. Thursday. The central Alabama counties under a flood watch are Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa and Walker. All of Alabama could have to deal with more severe storms on Saturday. And areas in west Alabama could have an enhanced risk. The weather service said another threat for severe weather will be possible on Saturday as a cold front moves through the state. The Storm Prediction Center as added an enhanced risk for severe weather for part of west Alabama for Saturday in its latest forecast update. The rest of the state has a Level 2 risk. The weather service said tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy rain will again be possible. The additional rain could also increase concerns about flooding. The timing for Saturday’s storms looks to be from the afternoon through the overnight hours, according to forecasters





