Severe Storms Including Tornadoes Rake Midwest; NWS to Survey Damage Friday

Strong to severe storms, featuring multiple tornadoes, hit parts of Illinois and Indiana Thursday evening, leading to numerous warnings and a tornado watch. The National Weather Service will assess tornado damage and ratings Friday. Post-storm conditions will quiet and dry out overnight, leading to a sunny but cooler Friday. Rain chances return over the weekend with a cold front Saturday night, followed by cooler, drier air Sunday and into next week.

Severe thunderstorms, including multiple tornadoes, battered numerous areas today, prompting National Weather Service crews to survey damage and assign tornado ratings on Friday. The storms brought dangerous conditions, with reports of destructive wind gusts up to 70 mph and tennis ball-sized hail.

Numerous warnings were issued across Illinois, Indiana, and surrounding states, including Tornado Warnings for counties such as Will, DuPage, Cook, Porter, Lake, Kankakee, LaSalle, Livingston, Newton, and Iroquois. A Tornado Watch covered parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Specific threats included a tornado moving through Merrillville, Ind. , toward Hobart and New Chicago, with potential northeast movement into Portage and South Haven.

The Chicago metro area, including the city itself, Cicero, and Evanston, faced Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with those high wind gusts. The severe weather impacted local events, causing the postponement of the White Sox-Braves game, which has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 20, at 1:10 p.m., with all tickets valid for the new date.

Behind the initial round of storms, strong non-thunderstorm wake low winds developed, with gusts of 45-60 mph expected over portions of the Chicago metro area for the next one to two hours. Conditions will quiet down overnight, with skies clearing and temperatures falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Friday will see abundant sunshine, highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and lower, though still slightly sticky, humidity.

The weekend brings a return to 80-degree heat on Saturday with increasing humidity and a chance of rain and thunderstorms by afternoon or evening along a cold front. Any storms Saturday should be brief. Sunday will feel dramatically different as humidity is swept away, with highs only in the lower 70s. That cooler, drier pattern, with highs holding in the 70s and lows in the middle 50s, is expected to persist through next week. Rain chances return Tuesday into Wednesday, with a few thunderstorms possible





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