Severe storms bring downed trees, powerlines to York County

Storms swept across most of the central PA region last night-- wind, hail, and torrential downpours captured throughout the commonwealth, causing downed trees a

Storms swept across most of the central PA region last night-- wind, hail, and torrential downpours captured throughout the commonwealth, causing downed trees and wires in southeast York County.

A large part of the damage concentrated in Chanceford Township off of Forry Road, which is largely isolated and rural. Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management said teams can usually get a clue of what happened by analyzing what's been left after a storm sweeps through.

"Talking to a few folks out there that did describe what they thought sounded like a freight train, which is typically what people say they hear when you have tornado. ""There was a tree that came down on some wires, and that kind of created a chain reaction that seemed to go both ways, and so they had to replace some wires and they had to replace some poles," said Czech.

He said he heard what sounded like a snap of electricity followed by a loud crash.

"The fortuitous thing was that we didn’t hear of anyone who got injured. We didn’t hear of anyone dying because of this," said Czech. Wheat fields surrounding Forry Road were flattened in some areas— bringing the possibility of straight lined windsBE THE FIRST TO COMMENT As of right now, CBS 21 does not have confirmation if the NWS is sending a site survey team to the area.

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 68-year-old John Alleman, who was found dead in his bed in 2015. Betty Jane Adams was arrested on May 18Viewers have been sending in storm pictures and videos to CBS 21, recounting their experiences and highlighting any damage caused by severe weather. The family of a man, who was recently killed while landscaping inExeter Township, has now launched a GoFundMe.

One person is recovering after a crash over the weekend in Carlisle. According to the New Kingstown Fire Company, the wreck happened Sunday morning in the 1400 bFirst responders were called to the scene of a crash near a Pennsylvania Route 422 intersection in Lancaster County, according to dispatch.





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