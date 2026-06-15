Severe storm chances return to Chicagoland

Today will be fantastic weather wise! We have highs in the mid and upper 70s with increasing cloud cover.

Chicago land will enjoy pleasant weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s and increasing clouds today. A marginal risk for severe storms arrives Tuesday, with damaging wind and hail as the primary threats.

Wednesday brings a higher severe weather risk, especially for southern counties, before quieter and milder conditions return later in the week and into the weekend. Today will be fantastic weather wise! We have highs in the mid and upper 70s with increasing cloud cover. Tomorrow, we have a marginal risk for severe storms.

Damaging hail and wind are the main threats. Highs will be back to the mid and upper 70s. Wednesday will be the day to watch for all hazards. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a slight and enhanced in Chicagoland.

The highest threat is for our southern counties. Thursday and Friday will be quiet and nice! Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be in the mid 70s with sunny skies.

This weekend will be mild. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance for rain Saturday night and Sunday.





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