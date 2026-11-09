Severe Flooding in Gaza Displaces 350,000 Amid Winter Storm and Aid Blockades

A winter storm floods 70,000 tents in Gaza, leaving 350,000 displaced Palestinians exposed. Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh urges urgent aid entry as casualties rise.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians are currently sleeping in the open after a severe winter storm struck the Gaza Strip, inundating makeshift shelters and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have compromised tens of thousands of tents, leaving families without dry bedding or protection from the cold temperatures. Emergency crews are struggling to cope with the worsening conditions as they face significant shortages of equipment and resources while searching for missing persons.

Storm Disrupts Shelter Amidst Ongoing Destruction

The Gaza Government Media Office reported that approximately 70,000 tents were flooded within the first twelve hours of the storm, which began late on Friday. This massive scale of displacement occurred against a backdrop of widespread destruction caused by ongoing military operations. Dozens of walls that had already been weakened by Israeli bombardment collapsed under the stress of the weather conditions, further reducing the available safe shelter for the local population.

Also read Heavy rain floods tents housing Gaza displaced people, aid shortages hamper response

The immediate impact of these structural failures was tragic. On Sunday, a landslide struck a tent settlement in Deir al Balah, resulting in the deaths of a woman and four children, with several others sustaining injuries. The Palestinian Civil Defence documented more than 1,500 emergency calls during this period, highlighting the desperate situation faced by residents who were already vulnerable due to the loss of their homes and basic necessities.

Health Officials Demand Urgent Humanitarian Intervention

Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh stated that the flooding has left around 350,000 displaced Palestinians sleeping in the open without adequate cover. He called for the urgent entry of tents, shelter materials, and reconstruction supplies into the Palestinian enclave to mitigate the suffering caused by the extreme weather. The health ministry emphasized that the lack of dry environments is creating additional health risks for a population already dealing with trauma and limited medical care.

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The intersection of military conflict and natural disaster has created a unique and deadly challenge for the region. While emergency responders work tirelessly to rescue those trapped in debris or floodwaters, the blockade on certain aid shipments has hindered efforts to distribute essential shelter items. This restriction on winterization supplies means that many families remain exposed to the elements despite the immediate danger posed by the cold and rain.

Civil Defence Resources Strained by Multiple Crises

The Palestinian Civil Defence is facing immense pressure as they attempt to manage the fallout from both the storm and the pre-existing infrastructure damage. Rescue teams are operating with limited equipment, which slows down search and rescue operations for missing individuals. The organization has appealed for international support to bolster their capacity to handle the surge in emergency calls and to provide the necessary tools to protect vulnerable populations from the cold.

As the situation evolves, the focus remains on securing humanitarian corridors that allow for the unrestricted flow of life-saving materials. Without the immediate arrival of tents and thermal blankets, the death toll from exposure and related illnesses is expected to rise. The international community is being urged to address the dual threats of violence and climate-induced disasters affecting the civilian population in the enclave.