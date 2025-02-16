Severe Flooding and Winter Weather Threaten Ohio

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Southern/Eastern Ohio as heavy rainfall is expected to lead to significant flooding. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is also in place for western counties due to mixed precipitation and potential for ice accumulation. Freezing temperatures are expected to last throughout the week, with additional snow possible later in the week.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Southern/Eastern Ohio from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon. 3 to 5 inches of rainfall on top of already saturated soil will lead to significant flooding concerns through much of the weekend. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for western counties tomorrow. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few AM flurries, high 22.THURSDAY: Cloudy, chance for snow, high 22.Heavy rainfall is expected to move in around 8 p.m. this evening and last through the early morning. Isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. 1 to 2” is likely north of I-70, 2-3' south of I-70. There is a flood watch for areas to the south and east. This is a lot of rainfall in a short amount of time. Many areas are likely to get a month’s worth of rain in a few hours. Do not drive through flooded roadways. We are also dealing with dense fog this evening. Visibility is minimal in spots. The rain will turn to snow tomorrow. Accumulation is questionable as this will be wet, slushy snow. It is all going to depend on when exactly the cold air moves in. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for eastern counties as snow may accumulate up to 2-3'. Temperatures will fall well below freezing and anything wet will ice over into Monday morning. Freezing temperatures stick around through the week...yes, the entire week. It looks likely we will get some snow Wednesday into Thursday as well





