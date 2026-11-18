A major weather system is causing extensive flooding across South Florida with over a foot of rain in some areAs, with risks shifting north to the Space Coast and potentially disrupting Thanksgiving travel on the East Coast.

Widespread Flooding Impacts South Florida

South Florida is currently experiencing a severe and prolonged weather event characterized by excessive rainfall and significant flooding. A Next Weather Alert remains in effect across the region, with the Weather Prediction Center issuing a slight risk warning for excessive heavy rainfall and flash flood ing. The situation began to escalate rapidly on Tuesday evening when floodwaters shut down roads, stranded vehicles, and entered homes in southeast Florida. the northern Miami metropolitan area, particularly Hollywood and other parts of Broward County, faced some of the most serious flooding of the event. Reports indicate that over a foot of rain fell over several hours near Hollywood, with rainfall rates reaching between five and eight inches per hour just northwest of the metropolis. This intense precipitation represents more than three November average rainfall totals compressed into a single short period, highlighting the extreme nature of the downpour. The National Weather Service in Miami confirmed these rapid accumulation rates, which have led to imediate and dangerous street flooding conditions that persist through Wednesday and into Thursday evening.

The atmospheric conditions driving this deluge are becoming increasingly significant as global temperatures rise. Extreme rainfall events like the current outbreak in Florida are becoming more frequent due to climate alter driven by fossil fuel pollution. A warmer atmosphere acts like a sponge, capable of absorbing more moisture, which is then wrung out in the form of gushing and torrential rainfall. This scientific context underscores the growing severity of such weather patterns. While the immediate threat focuses on South Florida, the area of highest concern for the state is expected to shift northward over the next few days. Rivers in northern regions remain high and vulnerable to new flooding from additional rain. Furthermore, winds blowing onshore and high surf will continue to pound the Florida coast in coming days, producing dangerous rip currents and potentially causing major beach erosion. Hazardous beach and marine conditions are already in effect, with a small craft advisory issued for Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

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Shifting Threat to the Space Coast and Northern Regions

The flood risk is not confined to the southern part of the state and is projected to relocate northward, affecting the Space Coast and areas further along the Atlantic seaboard. Florida's eastern coast faces three consecutive days of a Level 3 out of four flood risk through Friday. Widespread rainfall totals of three to six inches are expected to fall up and down eastern Florida, with localized areas along the state's eastern coast receiving eight to twelve inches or more. In some locations, such as Daytona Beach, rainfall amounts could reach a foot, representing four Novembers worth of rain falling in just a few days. Pinpointing the exact communities that might endure the highest totals remains challenging, as it depends heavily on where storms form and stall out, delivering torrential rain for several hours at a time. melbourne, Florida,which is already in the highest flood threat area on Wednesday and Thursday, had its rainiest day on record earlier this month after 11.5 inches fell. The city is currently around eight inches shy of its rainiest year on record, a milestone that could be reached during this week's ongoing storm.

As the system evolves, the flood risk will stretch farther north toward the Florida-Georgia state line by Friday. In these northern areas, rainfall rates greater than two inches per hour are possible,which would add significantly to rainfall totals from the previous two days and increase the chances for serious flooding. The system responsible for the current deluge is expected to emerge as a coastal storm by Friday. It will likely linger off the Southeast coast untill Saturday before beginning to push north. the long-term trajectory of this weather system is uncertain, but forecast models suggest it could track toward the Southeast coast and all the way into Recent England. This movement will bring a sloppy mix of rain and wind to a broad swath of the East Coast. The exact path remains to be determined,but the potential for continued heavy rain and wind is clear. The combination of saturated ground from earlier rains and recent precipitation creates a compounding flood risk that extends well beyond the initial impact zone in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

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Impact on Transportation and Holiday Travel

The persistence and geographic spread of this storm system pose significant challenges for travel and infrastructure. Any impact on early Thanksgiving travelers to and from the East Coast this weekend and into early next week will depend heavily on the storm's final path. Forecast models are still working to determine the precise track, though scenarios that place the storm closer to the coast could cause substantial disruptions. Airport delays are a likely outcome,and road travel may become treacherous,including along highly traveled routes such as Interstate 95. The combination of heavy rain, standing water, and powerful winds creates hazardous driving conditions that could slow traffic and strand motorists. For residents in the path of the storm, the immediate concerns include navigating flooded streets and avoiding dangerous currents. For thOse planning to travel, the evolving nature of the coastal storm means that plans may need to be adjusted as the system tracks northward. The uncertainty surrounding the storm's trajectory means that travelers should monitor updates closely as the holiday weekend approaches.

Looking ahead,the immediate danger of the heaviest rains will begin to decrease by Friday. The chance of rain will drop significantly through the weekend, with spotty showers possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs are expected to rise into the low 80s as the cloud cover breaks and the weather system moves away. Though, the aftermath of the flood will linger, with cleanup efforts likely required in the hardest-hit areas of South Florida. The event serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of coastal communities to extreme weather. with winds potentially gusting to thirty miles per hour or stronger and hazardous marine conditions persisting, safety remains a priority. Residents are advised to hold on to their umbrellas and remain cautious of wet roads and rough seas. As the storm departs,the focus will shift from emergency response to recovery and assessment of the damage caused by the multiday deluge that has drenched the state.