Severance Season 2: Sarah Bock's 'Miss Huang' is a Chilling Enigma

Sarah Bock , the 18-year-old actress portraying the enigmatic Miss Huang in Severance season 2, brings a unique perspective to the Apple TV+ hit. Bock, whose acting career began at age 5, seamlessly blends her real-life experiences with the complexities of her fictional character. Miss Huang , Lumon Industries ' newest and youngest deputy manager, stands out as a chilling anomaly in the company's unsettling corporate culture .

Fans are captivated by her mysterious origins and her unsettlingly authoritative presence. Bock's journey to embodying Miss Huang began at a young age, driven by a passion for theater ignited by a childhood obsession with Winnie the Pooh and a transformative Broadway experience seeing Matilda. From voicing Baby Shark in middle school to professional stage debuts in musicals like Annie, Bock honed her skills and developed a professional demeanor that foreshadows her role in Severance. Her audition for Severance was a surprise success. Initially convinced she had bombed the self-tape, Bock received a call offering her the role and a whirlwind two-week move to New York City. Miss Huang, unlike any other character at Lumon, disrupts the company's shadowy hierarchy with her youthful presence. Bock herself grapples with Miss Huang's enigmatic nature, even admitting to initially making up her character's first name. This unsettling dynamic highlights a key theme of Severance: the manipulation and dehumanization of its workforce. By portraying a child in a position of power, the show amplifies the feelings of powerlessness and vulnerability experienced by the innies, whose severed timelines leave them trapped in perpetual childhood. The juxtaposition of Miss Huang's apparent life experience against the innies' stunted realities adds another layer of chilling irony to Lumon's disturbing corporate culture





