Severance Season 2: Sarah Bock as Miss Huang, The Child CEO

Teen Vogue interviews Sarah Bock, the young actress who portrays the perplexing Miss Huang in Apple TV+'s Severance season 2. The article explores Bock's journey to acting, her double life balancing school and theater, and the complexities of portraying a child in a position of power within Lumon Industries' eerie corporate environment.

Sarah Bock , the 18-year-old actress who portrays the enigmatic Miss Huang in Apple TV+'s Severance season 2, describes her character as 'blunt, reserved, [and] with a major superiority complex.' Miss Huang , the newest and youngest hire at Lumon Industries , is a perplexing figure who wields corporate power in a world where adults struggle to maintain their sanity. Her presence adds another layer of unsettling intrigue to Severance 's already cryptic and darkly comedic universe.

Bock, who began acting at age 5, has lived a double life since middle school, balancing her studies with a demanding theater career. She voiced Baby Shark during those years and even auditioned for Severance when she was just 15. Bock's journey to Lumon's eerie hallways began with a children's production of Winnie the Pooh and was fueled by a transformative experience seeing Matilda on Broadway at age 8. Her professional debut came at age 12 in Annie, a pivotal moment that taught her valuable lessons about professionalism. In a surprising turn of events, Bock landed the role of Miss Huang after submitting a self-tape audition she thought had gone terribly. She describes the character as an enigma, even to her, and highlights the show's tendency to infantilize all innies. The introduction of a literal child in a position of power amplifies this sense of powerlessness among the severed workers. Ironically, Miss Huang, who has technically lived longer than most innies due to the nature of their severed timelines, serves as a chilling reminder of the unsettling reality Lumon's corporate culture imposes on its employees





TeenVogue / 🏆 481. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Severance Apple TV+ Sarah Bock Miss Huang Lumon Industries Corporate Culture Acting Teen Vogue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Severance Season 2: Sarah Bock's 'Miss Huang' is a Chilling EnigmaSarah Bock, the 18-year-old actress portraying the enigmatic Miss Huang in Severance season 2, brings a unique perspective to the Apple TV+ hit. Bock's journey to embodying Miss Huang began at a young age, driven by a passion for theater and honed through years of experience. Miss Huang, Lumon Industries' newest and youngest deputy manager, stands out as a chilling anomaly in the company's unsettling corporate culture.

Read more »

Severance Season 2: Who Plays Miss Huang? Meet 18-Year-Old Sarah BockWondering who plays Miss Huang in Severance season 2? Learn all about actress Sarah Bock, who brings the blunt character to life.

Read more »

Who Miss Huang Is & How Old Is She In Severance Season 2?Why is a teen working at Lumon?

Read more »

Severance Season 2: Miss Huang's Arrival Shakes Up the Power DynamicsSeverance's second season introduces Miss Huang, a young employee who takes on the role of deputy manager, raising questions about Lumon's practices and the mysteries surrounding her past.

Read more »

Staud Founder Sarah Staudinger Loses Her Childhood Home in Palisades Fires: 'We Will Miss You'Sarah Staudinger, the fashion designer behind Staud, revealed in a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Jan. 9, that she lost her childhood home in Pacific Palisades due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Read more »

Jury Selection Begins in Trial of Alleged COVID-19 Meal Program Fraud LeaderJury selection begins Monday in the trial of Aimee Bock, the alleged ringleader of a scheme to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic that stole an estimated $250 million from a program meant to feed children. Bock, the former executive director of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, faces charges of fraud, conspiracy, and bribery. Prosecutors allege that Bock and others involved in the scheme inflated the number of meal sites they claimed to be sponsoring, fraudulently obtaining millions in federal funds. Bock maintains her innocence, claiming she was deceived by others involved in the plot.

Read more »