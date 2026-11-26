Which former Seahawks have the best shot at earning a gold jacket this year?

Of the 52 players, there are multiple with ties to the Seattle Seahawks. Running backs Shaun Alexander, Marshawn Lynch, and Ricky Watters, cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Earl Thomas, and defensive tackle, Kevin Williams have all advanced in the voting process.

Of the six players listed, Sherman is in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. A few other players who had a cup of coffee with the Seahawks also advanced, including offensive lineman Jahri Evans and running back Adrian Peterson. Unfortunately for Alexander, Lynch, and Watters, they may have to wait at least another year.

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With the likes of Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore included in the 52, it would be tough to see any other running back advance too much deeper. The same could be said for Williams at defensive tackle. Defensive tackle has some other studs who could take the flowers away from Wiliams this year, including Haloti Ngata and Vince Wilfork.