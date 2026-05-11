Bomb threats divert multiple European flights; no explosives found

Bomb threats forced emergency landings and diversions across Europe on Thursday, including a Finnair flight escorted by Italian fighter jets and an Aer Lingus flight diverted to France. No explosives were found.

Bomb threats forced the diversion and emergency landing of multiple flights across Europe on Thursday, the second such wave this week. No explosives have been found in any of the incidents so far.

Authorities in the Czech Republic and Italy confirmed that alerts prompted flight diversions but no bombs were discovered. A Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat and escorted by two Italian air force fighter jets to Rome Fiumicino Airport. A spokesperson for the airport told CNN that bomb checks were still being performed by Italian police.

Also read Eight European Flights Grounded Amid Suspicious Bomb Threat Wave

Ryanair flights make emergency landings

Finnair said Flight 1761 landed normally in the Italian capital, and nothing out of the ordinary was found on the plane, according to Finnish broadcaster Yle. Rome Airport later confirmed the operation there was over, with no bombs discovered. Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, had to make emergency landings because of bomb threats on board.

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Two of the flights, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other from Madrid, landed safely at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport, airport officials told reporters. The third flight, from London's Stansted Airport to Sofia, was diverted and landed safely at the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, Plovdiv Airport CEO Krassimir Peshev said.

Separately, an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military air base in western France because of a bomb threat, the French prime minister's office said. The flight landed safely at the base in Evreux in Normandy. All 151 passengers and six crew members are safe, and military bomb defusal teams are examining the plane. The prime minister's office said it is following the situation in real time.

Aer Lingus and Czech flights diverted

Flight tracking sites showed the Aer Lingus Dublin-Rome flight was approaching Paris when it turned sharply off its trajectory and made several loops before heading toward Evreux. In the Czech Republic, four aircraft were rerouting to Prague after authorities were alerted to a threat over improvised explosive devices, national police reported. The Czech Police are liaising with colleagues at the capital's Vaclav Havel Airport to prepare for their landing.

Officials assess the threat of the bomb being real as low, the police statement said, adding that inspections will be conducted on all aircraft. Nevertheless, we do not underestimate the threat, which is why all necessary security measures have been activated while minimising the possible impact on passengers and airport operations, the police statement said.

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The Air Navigation Services of the Czech Republic said it is handling the current situation based upon the requirements of the crews and in accordance with regulations. The Prague airport is the main airport in the Czech Republic and handled 17.8 million passengers last year. Bulgarian media reported emergency landings of three aircraft following bomb threats. Two of the aircraft departed from Copenhagen and Madrid, landing safely in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Reuters reported, citing local media.

Additional European airlines affected by threats

A third aircraft, flying from London, landed in Plovdiv in Bulgaria, the reports said. Reuters also reported that Polish airline LOT had received a suspicious report regarding one of its planes which had departed from Warsaw. It has since landed safely in Brussels, Belgian media reported. Several flights across Europe received hoax bomb threats this week that prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian air force until landing, officials said.

The flights included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair. The hoax threats came a day after a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air. No one was injured.

Context of increased geopolitical tensions

Such threats aren't a new phenomenon but come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and signs of disruption, like attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions in Europe and mysterious triggers to alert apps, even as authorities have warned that hybrid threats abound.