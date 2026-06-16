Several California cops placed on administrative leave as new probe opened into alleged ‘horseplay’ that left officer shot

Both officers involved in incident that was caught on video are now on administrative leave.

player ready... Several officers were placed on administrative leave after Pasadena police received new evidence Sunday, June 14, in athat seriously injured one of them while they were joking around with loaded guns before their shifts.

After the shooting Sept. 7, police said the officer who fired his weapon was “separated from the city,” but officials placed additional officers on leave Sunday after a witness provided new evidence, Police Chief Gene Harris said in a statement. Harris didn’t specify how many officers were on leave or the nature of the evidence, but said police have opened an additional investigation in response.

California cops were joking around with loaded guns when one officer shot, seriously injured another, chief says “When questions arise about conduct, we act,” Harris said.

“Thorough investigations take time, and I won’t rush one at the expense of the truth. What I can promise is that I will be as transparent as California law allows and share information with this community as quickly as I’m able. ”of the shooting June 10. The video shows an officer in the parking garage, pointing his gun at another officer driving up to a parked patrol vehicle.

After the officer in view holsters his gun, the driving officer fires, shooting his front windshield and then the officer’s left shoulder. The shooting remains under investigation by Pasadena police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Several sideshows pop up in San Jose, police said they had 'staffing' issuesSan Jose police officers responded to several sideshows that erupted at multiple locations across the city over the weekend.

Read more »

New investigation opened in Pasadena police ‘horseplay' shootingThe city’s police chief said a witness came forward over the weekend with new information after video of the shooting was released last week

Read more »

New investigation opened into alleged ‘horseplay’ that left Pasadena officer shot in police garageBoth officers involved in incident that was caught on video are now on administrative leave.

Read more »

Fresh evidence leads to new probe of Pasadena cop-on-cop 'horseplay' shooting, chief saysA witness with additional information has led to a new investigation into the shooting of a Pasadena police officer by a colleague, the city's police chief said.

Read more »