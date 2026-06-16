Seventeen New SFPD Officers Graduate Amid Reflections on Recent line-of-duty Injuries

Seventeen new San Francisco police officers graduated from the academy and prepared for field training, even as department leaders and the police union pointed to several recent incidents - including a shooting, a vehicle-ramming, and a traffic collision - as sobering reminders of the profession's dangers.

The San Francisco Police Department celebrated the graduation of 17 new officers from its 288th recruit class in a ceremony held Monday. These officers, who will soon begin field training across the city, join the force at a time of both promise and peril.

Chief Derrick Lew addressed the graduates, pointing to favorable trends: crime is down, community support is high, and city leadership entities from City Hall to the Police Commission are more aligned than he has ever seen. However, the graduation follows a spate of recent incidents that underscore the inherent dangers of police work.

Just days ago, an SFPD motorcycle officer was injured in a collision with a big-rig near San Francisco International Airport after the truck pulled in front of him. Prior to that, two officers were struck by a vehicle during an arrest attempt outside a Trader Joe's in Nob Hill, with one pinned beneath the car. Two weeks earlier, Officer Brittney Taylor was shot following a pursuit in the Bayview District.

Chief Lew noted that these events serve as a stark reminder that the controlled academy environment is ending and field training is where the "rubber meets the road," making the job's risks very real. Despite adding these new officers, the department continues to grapple with a significant staffing shortage, though officials report that recruitment and retention efforts are showing improvement.

Police Officers Association President Louis Wong emphasized the importance of training, praising how the officer run over in Nob Hill reverted to his training by calling for help despite his injuries. He also provided an update on Officer Taylor, saying she is resting comfortably, in good spirits, and eager to return to work.

Chief Lew also highlighted the department's increasing use of technology, such as license plate readers, drones, and a real-time investigations center, which he stated are significantly aiding in solving and reducing crime. The new graduates include two who will serve with the University of California Police Department. Many bring prior experience as police service aides, 911 dispatchers, and EMTs, with two being military veterans and seven being bilingual in languages including Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Hebrew.

After graduation, these newly sworn officers will return to the academy for five more weeks before embarking on a 16-week field-training program at various district stations





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