Seven Unfinished Heroes From The Boys Who Could Return in Future Spin‑offs

The Boys concluded after five seasons, but several key characters-Kimiko, Starlight, Ashley Barrett, Queen Maeve, Soldier Boy and the resistance team-remain with unresolved arcs that could fuel new series or adaptations.

The Amazon Prime Video series The Boys has finally drawn its curtains after five intense seasons, leaving a mixture of satisfaction and curiosity among its dedicated fan base.

While the central conflict between Billy Butcher and Homelander has been neatly wrapped up, the universe that the show built around Vought International, its morally compromised superheroes, and the ragtag team of vigilantes still harbors a wealth of untapped narrative potential. This article explores seven characters whose arcs remain only partially resolved and who could plausibly return in future spin‑offs, comic adaptations, or even in a new season should Amazon decide to revive the franchise.





First among those with a promising future is Kimiko Miyashiro. Throughout the series, Kimiko evolved from a mute, trauma‑ridden captive into a formidable, silent force within the team. The final episode reveals that she has relocated to France, a setting that could serve as a fresh backdrop for a story that examines her life without the protective presence of Frenchie and her former supe‑killing comrades.

A French‑based narrative could also illustrate how she balances her burgeoning personal life - she is shown to be pregnant with Hughie's child - with the responsibilities of a solo hero. The visual contrast between the romantic Parisian skyline and the gritty, underground fight scenes would offer both aesthetic variety and character depth.



Starlight, a.k.a. Annie January, also presents a compelling case for a return.

At the conclusion of season five, she is depicted as an independent hero reinstated into the public eye after a period of exile. Her optimism and moral clarity stood in stark contrast to the cynicism that plagued many of her peers, making her an ideal focal point for a new series that could explore the challenges of rebuilding a tarnished superhero brand in a post‑Homelander world.

While the announced spin‑offs may already involve her indirectly, a dedicated series could follow Starlight's efforts to negotiate with a weakened Vought, train the next generation of heroes, or confront the lingering societal distrust that their era engendered.



The political intrigue surrounding Victoria "Vic" Neuman, known in the show simply as Ashley Barrett, could also be revived.

After a dramatic transformation into a telepathic supe in season four, she leveraged her powers to seize the presidency, only to be impeached and incarcerated following Homelander's demise. Despite her fall from grace, Ashley remains one of the series' most witty and unpredictable figures. A spin‑off could trace her scheming return to Vought's corridors of power, perhaps as an uneasy ally or a clandestine mastermind seeking redemption or revenge.

Her unique combination of political savvy and superhuman abilities would lend itself to a thriller‑style narrative that examines the intersection of governance and unchecked power.



Queen Maeve, a founding member of The Seven, vanished without a definitive on‑screen explanation in season three, leaving fans to wonder about her fate. Though subtle hints suggest she survived her disappearance, the series never clarified her ultimate destination.

A dedicated return could delve into her struggle to reconcile her heroic ideals with the corrupt realities of Vought, perhaps portraying her as a covert operative working to dismantle the organization from within. This would satisfy the lingering curiosity surrounding her ambiguous exit and provide a strong, female‑led storyline that complements the franchise's broader themes of redemption{



Another character whose story remains stubbornly unfinished is Army soldier turned supe, Soldier Boy, portrayed by Jensen Ackles.

In the climactic moments of season five, Homelander incapacitated him and placed him back into a dormant sleep tank, effectively erasing him from the battlefield. The show left his future ambiguous, offering ample room for a narrative that explores his awakening in a world without Homelander's tyrannical oversight.

A revival could examine Soldier Boy's struggle to adapt to a new moral landscape, his potential role in rebuilding a fractured superhero community, or his quest for personal redemption after years of brainwashing.



Finally, the ensemble of secondary characters introduced in the later seasons - including Marie, Jordan, and Emma - have been largely ignored since their involvement in the resistance against Homelander's regime.

Though their screen time was limited, each character contributed distinct perspectives on rebellion, sacrifice, and the cost of confronting a god‑like antagonist. A future spin‑off could center on this group's evolution from peripheral allies to leaders of a grassroots movement, highlighting how ordinary individuals can harness both technology and emerging supe abilities to challenge lingering corporate oppression.



In summary, while The Boys wrapped its primary storyline, the show's richly constructed universe still brims with unfinished business.

Kimiko's French adventure, Starlight's optimistic resurgence, Ashley's political machinations, Maeve's covert redemption, Soldier Boy's post‑Homelander awakening, and the revolutionary arc of the secondary cast all represent fertile ground for new storytelling. Whether through additional seasons, limited series, or comic‑book adaptations, the franchise possesses ample narrative threads to keep audiences engaged for years to come





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