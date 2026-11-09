Seven Teenagers Injured in Monkstown Car Collision on Oliver Plunkett Road

Gardaí investigate a serious road traffic collision in Monkstown that left seven teenagers and a female driver hospitalized after a vehicle mounted the pavement.

Seven teenagers and a woman in her forties were transported to hospitals after a serious road traffic collision occurred on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The incident took place at approximately 3:30 pm on Oliver Plunkett Road in Monkstown, Dublin, when a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck a group of pedestrians. Eight individuals were injured in total, including the driver of the car involved in the crash. Emergency services responded rapidly to the scene, with five ambulances arriving to treat the victims who sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Collision Details and Emergency Response

The National Ambulance Service coordinated a significant emergency response to the incident, deploying multiple units to handle the volume of casualties. According to a Garda spokesperson, the seven juvenile pedestrians were all teenagers at the time of the collision. The driver, a woman aged in her forties, was also taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Gardaí confirmed that all eight individuals involved in the crash were transported to different hospitals to receive appropriate care and assessment for their injuries.

Also read Netflix Reveals Seven Shows To Watch Once, Including New Additions Baby Reindeer And Archive 81

Gardaí Investigation and Official Statements

Gardaí have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the serious road traffic collision. A spokesperson stated that inquiries are ongoing to determine exactly how the vehicle mounted the pavement and struck the group of young people. Authorities emphasized that the investigation is in its early stages, and no arrests have been made at this time. The focus remains on establishing the facts and ensuring the safety of the affected families and the wider community.

Advertisement

Political Reaction and Local Impact

Local Fine Gael Councillor Dan Carson acknowledged the seriousness of the vehicle incident in Monkstown Farm. He expressed his thoughts with the first responders currently on the scene and offered support to the families of those affected by the tragedy. The road was closed to traffic while authorities managed the aftermath, and local residents were advised to avoid the area due to ongoing police presence and emergency operations. The incident has drawn attention to road safety concerns in the Monkstown area.

Next Steps and Hospital Updates

Patients from the collision are receiving treatment at various hospitals in the Dublin area. The National Ambulance Service has been contacted for further statements regarding the condition of the victims and the efficiency of the emergency response. Gardaí continue to urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward as the investigation proceeds. The community remains vigilant as authorities work to resolve the details of the collision and provide closure for the victims and their families.