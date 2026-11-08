Seven Teenagers Hospitalized After Car Hits Pedestrians in Monkstown

Emergency services responded to a serious collision on Oliver Plunkett Road in Monkstown on November 8, 2026. Seven teenagers and the female driver were hospitalized after the vehicle mounted the pavement.

Seven teenagers were transported to hospitals following a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Dublin on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The incident took place at approximately 3:30 pm when a vehicle mounted the pavement on Oliver Plunkett Road in Monkstown and struck the group of pedestrians. The driver, a woman in her forties, was also injured and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Incident Details and Emergency Response

The Garda confirmed that the collision involved the car and seven pedestrians, resulting in injuries to all eight individuals involved. Emergency services, including five ambulances, rushed to the scene to provide immediate care for the victims. The severity of the crash required multiple medical units to attend to the injured parties at the site before transporting them to various hospitals across the Dublin area.

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Gardaí have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine the exact cause of the vehicle mounting the pavement. A spokesperson for the Garda stated that they are investigating a serious road traffic collision on Oliver Plunkett Road in Dún Laoghaire. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to establish the factors that led to the tragic event.

Victims and Driver Injuries

All eight individuals sustained injuries of varying degrees, according to official reports from the police. The seven juvenile pedestrians, who are all teenagers, were treated at different hospitals following the collision. The female driver, aged in her forties, was also injured and received medical attention. The National Ambulance Service has been contacted for further statements regarding the medical care provided to those affected.

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The injuries sustained by the teenagers and the driver range in severity, but all were deemed serious enough to require hospitalization. The Garda spokesperson reiterated that the seven teenagers and the driver were taken to different hospitals for treatment. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the injuries and supporting the families of those involved during this difficult time.

Local Impact and Road Closures

Local Fine Gael Councillor Dan Carson confirmed awareness of the serious vehicle incident near Monkstown Farm. He expressed his thoughts with the first responders currently on the scene and the families of those affected by the collision. The road was closed to traffic while emergency services managed the scene and conducted their initial assessments of the crash.

The closure of Oliver Plunkett Road impacted local traffic and required detours for commuters and residents in the Monkstown area. Local residents witnessed the emergency response and expressed concern for the safety of pedestrians in the area. The Garda continued to manage the scene until the vehicles were removed and the road could safely reopen to the public.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Response

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision to ensure a thorough understanding of the events that transpired. The investigation aims to determine if there were any contributing factors such as speeding, mechanical failure, or pedestrian negligence. The Garda spokesperson emphasized the seriousness of the incident and the commitment to resolving the case.

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The community in Monkstown and the wider Dún Laoghaire area has been shaken by the incident, which occurred on a busy road. Local residents and business owners have expressed their support for the victims and their families. The Garda has asked anyone with information regarding the collision to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Medical Status and Further Updates

Patients at the hospitals are receiving treatment for their injuries, and medical staff are monitoring their conditions closely. The National Ambulance Service has not yet released a detailed statement regarding the specific medical conditions of the victims. Authorities will provide further updates as the investigation progresses and as more information becomes available to the public.

The Garda remains in touch with the families of those involved and is providing support during this challenging period. The incident highlights the importance of road safety and pedestrian awareness in busy urban areas like Monkstown. The Garda spokesperson reiterated that the investigation is the top priority as they work to understand the causes of the crash.