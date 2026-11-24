At least seven Palestinians die in renewed Israeli strikes, including a senior security chief. Medical sources cite ongoing ceasefire violations by Israel in Gaza as death tolls rise.

At least seven Palestinians have been killed in fresh Israel i attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, according to medical sources and the enclave's interior ministry. The fatalities include a high-ranking Palestinian security official, marking a significant escalation in violence despite the existence of a ceasefire agreement. Medical officials and government spokespeople stated that Israel continues its daily violations of the truce, undermining efforts to stabilize the region.

Senior Official Assassinated in Air Strike

The ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Brigadier General Naim Mohammed Abu Nahl, 50, director-general of the Internal Security Service, was assassinated in an Israeli air strike west of Gaza City. The Israeli army stated it had targeted what it described as a senior Hamas figure in Gaza. Israel's public broadcaster reported that Abu Nahl had succeeded Moein al-Arbeid, who was detained by Israeli forces and the Shin Bet during a special operation in September and remains in Israeli custody. This assassination has heightened tensions significantly within the displaced population.

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Multiple Strikes Hit Civilian Gatherings

Violence spread across multiple zones in the enclave, with separate incidents occurring near Gaza City and in southern regions. One Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of civilians near Haidar Square, west of Gaza City. In southern Gaza, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack in Al Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, according to a medical source at Nasser Hospital. Local sources said two policemen were among the victims in that specific strike.

Wadi Gaza Bridge Attack and Military Pressure

Another three Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces struck a gathering of civilians near the Wadi Gaza bridge in central Gaza. Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire towards tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in eastern, northern and southern Khan Younis. Artillery shelled areas east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, adding to the widespread destruction. Separately, a Palestinian youth died from wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on the Al-Tawba area of Jabalia refugee camp on Monday, bringing the total death count in recent days to seven.

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Naval Attacks and Fishermen Detained

Israeli naval vessels also opened fire on Palestinian fishing boats off Deir al Balah in central Gaza, according to Zakaria Bakr, coordinator of Gaza's Fishermen Committees Union. Bakr said Israeli forces detained fishermen, interrogated and severely beat them before throwing them into the sea and forcing them to swim back to shore. He did not specify how many fishermen were involved. One fishing boat sustained serious damage, he added, restricting economic activity for coastal residents.

Escalating Casualties Since October Ceasefire

According to Gaza's health authorities, Israeli forces have killed 1,679 Palestinians and injured 6,100 since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025. Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, most of them women and children. This continued violence has resulted in destroying around 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure, leaving the population in a dire humanitarian state with no clear path to recovery.