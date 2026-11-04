Seven of Nine Returns as Borg in New Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Crossover

Seven of Nine assumes her Borg persona in two new Commander decks releasing November 13, 2026, celebrating Star Trek's 60th anniversary with nostalgic card art.

Seven of Nine is officially reclaiming her identity as a drone in the Borg Collective, marking a significant return to her origins within the Star Trek universe. This development arrives with the upcoming release of new content for Magic: The Gathering, a strategic card game that has launched a massive crossover event with the iconic science fiction franchise. The character, originally known as Annika Hansen, is set to appear in a dual capacity that reflects the complex duality of her existence after liberation from the Collective.

Seven of Nine Borg Identity Revealed

The new card titled Seven of Nine, Tertiary Adjunct will be featured in two separate Commander decks, specifically Federation Fleet and We Are the Borg, allowing players to utilize her character across opposing factions. Designed by illustrator Bastien L. Deharme, the card depicts Seven in her classic Borg form, complete with the mechanical enhancements associated with her time as a drone in the Collective. The card is classified as a Legendary Artifact Creature with one over four power and toughness, featuring a unique ability that allows players to tap Seven to draw a card and then discard one.

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Players must place two charge counters on an artifact if the discarded card is not a land, adding a strategic layer to her gameplay mechanics. The flavor text on the card highlights one of Seven of Nine most memorable lines from the series, stating I speak for the Borg. This quote serves as a direct reference to her very first spoken line in Star Trek: Voyager, which occurred during Season 4, Episode 1, titled Scorpion, Part II. The episode originally aired on September 3, 1997, and established her role as a reluctant representative of the Borg in negotiations with Starfleet.

Deck Strategy and Faction Dynamics

The inclusion of Seven in both Federation Fleet and We Are the Borg decks is a deliberate narrative choice that respects her complicated history with both sides of the conflict. Federation Fleet is led by Jean-Luc Picard, with Captain Janeway serving as its alternative commander, representing the forces of the United Federation of Planets. Meanwhile, We Are the Borg is led by the Borg Queen, with Locutus of Borg available as another commander option, representing the assimilative threat to individuality.

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Seven is effectively playable on both sides of the Federation longstanding conflict with the Borg, which makes perfect sense given her journey from assimilation to redemption. This duality allows fans to explore the tactical and thematic implications of her past, as she can be used to represent either the struggle for individuality or the cold efficiency of the Collective. The design ensures that the character remains true to her canon origins, where she temporarily reconnected with the Collective during the events of Star Trek: Picard before returning to Starfleet.

Celebrating Sixty Years of Star Trek

The larger Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover officially launches on November 13, 2026, celebrating the franchise 60th anniversary with a comprehensive collection of merchandise. Alongside the Seven of Nine featured decks, fans can pick up Landing Party, led by Spock, and Klingon Fury, led by Worf, expanding the range of playable factions and characters. Each Commander deck includes 100 cards, including 32 new to Magic cards, with premium Collector Editions featuring surge foil treatments throughout to enhance their collectible value.

This crossover also includes a larger collection of cards celebrating characters, starships, and memorable moments from across Star Trek history, offering a nostalgic look back for longtime enthusiasts. For Seven of Nine fans, the new card offers a poignant reminder of her earliest days in Star Trek, long before she became one of Starfleet most unlikely captains. The release promises to satisfy both strategic card players and devoted followers of the Voyager storyline, bridging the gap between two distinct but complementary geek culture phenomena.