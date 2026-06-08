Seven LGBTQ+ groups and businesses creating community around Denver

Here's where to find LGBTQ+ community in Denver.

A collective formed by and for queer and trans BIPOC, Denver QTBIPOC is dedicated to “creating and nurturing a space where folks who hold these marginalized identities feel like we are the priority and the focus.

"But make no mistake, the LGBTQ+ community in Denver is still very strong and active. Queer groups, social clubs and bars are carving out space and creating their own opportunities to gather, socialize and build connections.

“We need safe havens for true authenticity,” says Elle B., founder and organizer of the Denver Queer Art Club. “I’ve seen a significant increase in queer-based interest groups forming in Denver, and it’s clear the people are hungry for the opportunity to connect and create. For LGBTQIA+ groups specifically, it is a place to put your guard down and seek respite.

” For queer Coloradans looking for community, here are a few groups and businesses to seek out this Pride Month and beyond. A collective formed by and for queer and trans BIPOC, this group is dedicated to “creating and nurturing a space where folks who hold these marginalized identities feel like we are the priority and the focus,” organizer Xe Monet says.

“Denver has many LGBT+ groups, but being BIPOC adds another layer of nuance that those spaces can sometimes overlook,” Monet adds. The group hosts a wide range of events, from book club meetings to community picnics, a run club and movie nights. Monet says that being a part of the group has helped him expand his social circle and “brought me a lot of joy. ” He’s also witnessed connections being formed at events as folks exchange information.

“All of us on the organizing team truly make an effort to help everyone feel included when they attend our events, and I feel like that has gone a long way in making our space one that fosters friendships and connections,” he says. An underground LGBTQ+ fetish bar, Trade recently celebrated ten years in business, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down with a busy calendar of events.

Trade offers plenty of late-night fun, like cosplay underwear nights, drag shows and leather nights, but it’s also home to a cornhole league, puzzle game night and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” watch parties. Whitney Nasse started Mile High Queer Club in May 2022 out of a desire to “build genuine queer friendships in the community. ” Its first event had six attendees.

Four years later, the group has amassed over 10,000 followers on social media, and regularly offers events like group hikes, rock climbing meetups, cookie exchanges, social hours and even a kickball tournament.

“It’s important to create spaces where we feel safe and invited to community beyond just bars,” Nasse says, adding that many friendships and even romantic relationships have developed as a direct result of the club. “Honestly, that’s my favorite part of running this group, watching people come out of their shell, get introduced to new people, and then seeing those new connections continue at other events,” Nasse says. “It’s incredibly rewarding.

”This Meetup group’s mission is simple: meet new people, be social and play some laid-back games together once a month. No special skills or gaming knowledge are required. In fact, beginners are explicitly welcomed and encouraged to join in.

“We try to keep it pretty light so that socializing is an equal part to the gameplay,” Denver Gay Board Game Social organizer Steve Holt says. Holt feels the group is important to have in the community as it acts as a low-risk way for queer individuals to gather and socialize, even those who may not be out.

The Denver Queer Art Club was born out of the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire for founder and organizer Elle B. to make more friends with similar interests.

“I started an Instagram and Facebook page, found a host venue and the community responded,” she says. “I saw a need that I had myself and guessed others might have, and created a group to fill a gap. ”DQAC meets once a month, and “provides a home for artists to be fully queer and themselves, and find others with similar interests. It is also dedicated time to work on your craft.

” “DQAC is for all abilities, mediums and skill levels,” Elle adds.

“It is a great place to connect and explore interests, even with a coloring book in hand. ”Englewood’s Lady Justice Brewing Company is “sort of a unicorn” in the beer industry as a woman-owned, queer-owned brewery, according to co-founder and owner Betsy Lay. It’s this identity that has led the business to its customers.

“When LGBTQ folks walk through the door, they can see themselves reflected in what we’re doing here,” she says. “To host events, and, especially during Pride Month, to celebrate that and do what we can as a community to reflect that, it’s become a really important piece of who we are. ” Lady Justice Brewing’s tap room frequently hosts trivia nights, drag performances, queer art markets and comedy showcases.

For Pride Month, it will also be hosting a free kid-friendlyon Sunday, June 1, featuring drag storytime and live music, as well as a separate LGBeerTQ Party. In keeping with its philanthropic mission, a portion of the ticket proceeds will go to Colorado nonprofits. The queer-owned Glazed Ceramics Studio in Lakewood is committed to its mission of “creating community through clay,” according to their website.

Featuring 26 wheels, a slab rolling table, electric kilns and a handbuilding area, the studio offers multi-week and one-day classes, open studio time and workshops. The studio also hosts a monthly Trans Clay Social Club for no charge and a Queer Clay: Try Out the Wheel class once a month . No paywall. Always accessible.

We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Westword free and in print every week. is a Colorado-based freelance feature writer and editor, originally from Montana. She is passionate about traveling, cooking, film, theater, hiking and spending as much time in nature as possible. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Bowling Green State University and currently works in communications.





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