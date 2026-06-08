Seven killed in clashes between police and protest group in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Four police officers and three civilians were killed, with dozens more injured, as violent clashes erupted between security forces and supporters of a newly banned activist movement demanding economic and governance reforms.

Four police officers and three civilians were killed, with dozens more injured, as violent clashes erupted between security forces and supporters of a newly banned activist movement demanding economic and governance reforms.

FILE: People chant slogans in support of the Kashmiri people following a shutter-down strike in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. / Reuters Seven people were killed and dozens wounded in clashes between police and members of a banned activist group in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, officials said on Monday. Supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee , an anti-government movement demanding economic and governance reforms, had vowed to press ahead with protests days after the local government banned the group under anti-terrorism laws.

TRT World - Outcry in Kashmir after Islamic school blacklisted under anti-terror law Police said that the JAAC's central office was sealed on Sunday and a ban on large gatherings was imposed in Muzaffarabad, the largest city in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Armenia PM heads for win as ruling party leads parliamentary voteArmenia PM heads for win as ruling party leads parliamentary voteMarkets were open in Muzaffarabad while law enforcement agencies were patrolling the city on Monday after residents had rushed over the weekend to shops to stock up ahead of expected protests and lockdowns, according to anMembers of the JAAC have called their listing as a "terror" group "oppression", saying they are demonstrating for legitimate economic and political rights.

Days of violent clashes between police and protesters led by the JAAC last gripped the Himalayan region in September, with nine confirmed killed. Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan but has been divided between them since their independence from British rule.

Armenia PM heads for win as ruling party leads parliamentary voteArmenia PM heads for win as ruling party leads parliamentary voteUS intelligence reportedly concerned over 'growing espionage threat' from IsraelIran departs Türkiye for World Cup base in Mexico amid US visa issuesIran blasts US 'discriminatory treatment' over World Cup visa refusals





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