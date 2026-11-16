Seven injured in two crashes overnight in Humble, officials say caused by suspected impaired driver

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after five people were injured when a suspected impaired driver crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle carrying a family of four in Humble.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after seven people were injured when a suspected impaired driver crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on, which also caused another crash.

Deputies responded overnight on Sunday to the scene on FM 1960 Road East near the Hardy Toll Road. The Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Torres was going eastbound on FM 1960 then crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into a Toyota SUV driven by Efrain Garcia. A woman and two children, were also in the SUV.

Also read The common bread: How the humble bun unites China's diverse cuisines

All four people in the Toyota were taken to a nearby hospital, including a 6-year-old girl who had to be intubated and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The girl is now listed in serious but fair condition. A 9-year-old boy was also injured. Detectives say at some point, an unknown person fired a gun into the Toyota.

Advertisement

Joseph Torres was was also injured and taken to a hospital. Investigators say he showed signs of impairment, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault and aggravated assault. After the first crash, investigators say an approaching car going westbound slowed down and was rear-ended by an SUV. A woman and 4-month-old baby were injured and transported to another hospital.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said Humble police assisted at the scene.