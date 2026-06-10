Seven Indie Heroes Who Could Obliterate Homelander

An analysis of independent comic book characters with sufficient power to decisively defeat Homelander from The Boys, featuring heroes from Image Comics, Valiant, and beyond.

The character known as Homelander , created by the Vought corporation, is the leader of the Seven and the most prominent "superhero" on his planet. However, akin to the rest of Vought's so-called heroes, he is in fact a monstrous figure.

While disparities exist between the television and comic iterations, both versions possess Superman-esque abilities and exhibit absolutely no qualms regarding their utilization. His super strength, invulnerability, heat vision, flight, and super senses present a formidable challenge to any adversary, with even certain well-known Marvel and DC characters reportedly incapable of defeating him. Independent comics have introduced readers to numerous exceptionally powerful heroes, some surpassing those from Marvel or DC in potency.

While Omlanda, as Butcher refers to him in the series, might triumph over many indie heroes, there exist several who would utterly devastate him. Seven particular independent champions would make short work of Homelander, with the most potent among them rendering the contest child's play. Radiant Black, a cornerstone of Image Comics' Massive-Verse, effectively created an entirely new superhero universe at Image Comics.

Several individuals have borne the mantle of Radiant Black, yet all share identical powers primarily centered on gravity manipulation. Radiant Black and Homelander likely possess comparable levels of strength and durability, but Black's gravity-based abilities would prove decisively advantageous. He could crush Homelander at any moment but would likely postpone such an outcome until the conflict had persisted briefly. The Black Hammer, the titular character from Jeff Lemire's series, would also destroy Homelander.

Three individuals have been Black Hammer; only the latter two factor into the primary narrative. Joe Weber inherited the hammer from the dying inaugural Black Hammer, acquiring phenomenal power and becoming his world's paramount hero. He succeeded in killing the Anti-God, a pastiche of Darkseid and Thanos within that story, indicating that Homelander would pose minimal difficulty. He is stronger and more powerful, capable of transforming Vought's champion into hamburger via repeated hammer blows to the head.

Nexus, conceived by Mike Baron and Steve Rude, is a character with over two hundred issues to his name, yet remains obscure to many contemporary fans. Nexus is Horatio Hellpop, endowed with the power of "fusion-casting" by the cosmic entity Merk. He channels the energy of stars to fuel his abilities, granting him extraordinary energy manipulation, superhuman strength, flight, and invulnerability.

There is little doubt that Nexus would annihilate Homelander; harnessing stellar energy leaves the Seven's leader with no conceivable defense against such cosmic might. Supreme, from Rob Liefeld's Extreme Studios imprint at Image Comics, introduced myriad characters, some serving as pastiches of Marvel and DC icons. Supreme functioned as the Superman of the Extreme Universe and would decisively overwhelm Homelander. Alan Moore's 1990s reinterpretation rendered Supreme essentially a pre-Superman, a status bestowing upon him power far exceeding Homelander's.

The confrontation would barely constitute a fight. Solar, Man of the Atom debuted in 1962 under Gold Key Comics, clearly inspired by Captain Atom from two years prior. After initial runs and a short-lived 1980s reboot, Valiant Comics acquired the character in the early 1990s, establishing him as the cornerstone of their universe and its most powerful hero. He occupies a tier analogous to figures like Doctor Manhattan or Captain Atom; his capabilities approach godhood.

Homelander would stand no chance; Solar could terminate the engagement instantly, reducing the antagonist to constituent molecules. Determining whether Spawn or Nexus should rank second proved difficult. Both are supremely powerful; in this observer's opinion, it is a tie regarding who would dispatch Homelander with the least effort. Spawn's magical powers have enabled him over decades to effect near-limitless feats, including reality manipulation.

Homelander might land a few blows, but the symbiote-adorned Hellspawn is a superior combatant and vastly more potent, rendering the outcome academic. Invincible, from Robert Kirkman's eponymous series, represents another Viltrumite whose destructive potential is immense. Any member of his race would destroy Homelander, but Invincible specifically stands out. He has defeated the most formidable members of his species, continuously growing stronger through years of brutal combat.

His strength and durability reduce Homelander to a childlike scale. Although he lacks the reality-altering powers of some others listed, he could decapitate Homelander with a single punch. Even while restraining himself, his opening attack would likely prove fatal. Which non-Marvel/DC heroes do you believe would overcome Homelander? Readers are invited to comment and join the conversation





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Homelander The Boys Indie Comics Image Comics Valiant Comics Radiant Black Black Hammer Nexus Supreme Solar Spawn Invincible Superhero Power Scaling

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