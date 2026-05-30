Seven Golden Gate Bridge Protesters Face Felony Charges

Seven people who were part of a group known as the Golden Gate 26 that blocked the Golden Gate Bridge traffic on April 15 2024 for some four hours are facing felony charges and began testifying for the defense on Friday. Attorneys for seven protestors who were part of the Golden Gate 26 group that shut down the Golden Gate Bridge in 2024 began calling their witnesses to the stand Friday.

Seven people who were part of a group known as the Golden Gate 26 that blocked the Golden Gate Bridge traffic on April 15 2024 for some four hours are facing felony charges and began testifying for the defense on Friday.

Attorneys for seven protestors who were part of the Golden Gate 26 group that shut down the Golden Gate Bridge in 2024 began calling their witnesses to the stand Friday. Conrad de Jesus testified he was not part of the planning but volunteered for civil disobedience action because he felt it was a necessity to raise awareness about the Gaza war and US support for Israel's military actions leading to Palestinian civilian deaths.

Sara Cantor a Jewish-American from Richmond testified she was a police liaison for the protestors and the intent was to end the protest if any emergency arose requiring vehicle access on the bridge. protesting the Gaza war continued on Friday with two defendants taking the stand in San Francisco court. Judge Teresa Caffese was presiding in the 400 McAllister building Dept 602 courtroom.

They are part of a group that has been called the Golden Gate 26 who staged the protest on the morning of April 15 2024 as part of a global day of action opposing the United States' support for Israel in the Gaza war and the deaths of Palestinian civilians. The seven defendants on trial are facing felony conspiracy charges and misdemeanors.

De Jesus who friends say is an architect and activist was asked by the prosecutor about his past involvement in protests for animal rights and another 2024 protest at Lockheed Martin. He said he had not been part of planning the 2024 Golden Gate Bridge protest and said he would have joined another anti-war protest that day if he hadn't been invited at the last minute to the Golden Gate Bridge action.

Conrad is an incredible person he is deeply dedicated to fighting for liberation on many fronts he has a deep love for his community for the environment for people of the world said Jordan Harger another protestor whose charges are being dismissed. De Jesus testified that he had protested because he and other protestors felt frustrated that the Gaza anti-war message was not being heard.

He had tried so many other avenues he had called his congresswoman hed written letters hed been to an Oakland City Council meeting hed marched in rallies but the government wasn't listening to the voice of the people said Raye Kahn another protestor whose case is being dismissed. De Jesus said he and others believed they were able to carry out the protest under a necessity principle defence because their actions were done with the intent to save human lives.

In court the Assistant District Attorney Angela Roze asked De Jesus about whether he could have left earlier and why he stayed so long. De Jesus When I saw animals could be saved why couldn't humans be saved? From left to right Rocky Chau Sarah Ferell Conrad de Jesus Sara Cantor Em Tillotson Bhavika Anandpura and River Allen.

Prosecutors say the protest went too far and that no matter the message blocking the bridge was illegal and could have put commuters who were stuck on the bridge at risk. The second defendant to testify was Sara Cantor a 37-year-old paralegal who said as a Jewish-American she felt she had to speak out against Israel's military action against civilians.

Cantor said she was the protest's police liaison and that demonstrators had agreed to stop the protest if emergency vehicles needed to pass because they didn't want to cause harm. Asst DA Were you aware the Golden Gate Bridge is a business? The Golden Gate Bridge has been blocked in acts of civil disobedience for decades now none of them have been charged to this extent said Manan Kocher who is among the protestors whose charges are being dismissed.

The jury is not scheduled to convene on Monday so the defence will continue calling witnesses on Tuesday June 2 with other defendants expected to take the stand. The seven people facing felony charges are Rocky Chau Sarah Ferell Conrad de Jesus Sara Cantor Em Tillotson Bhavika Anandpura and River Allen. A San Francisco judge dismissed most of the charges against an activist group arrested in Golden Gate Bridge case a press release issued Friday said





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Golden Gate Bridge Protest Felony Charges Civil Disobedience Gaza War

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