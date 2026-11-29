Research by Strutt & Parker identifies seven emerging UK locations offering the appeal of established coastal and countryside hotspots at potentially lower prices, revealing an uneven landscape of property value growth and desirability across different regions.

The Stretton villages have similar house prices to the established Golden Valley in Shropshire, but buyers can enjoy walking, riding and cycling in a less-discovered landscape - iStockphoto/ChrisEcob999or coastal retreat have gravitated towards a familiar cluster of locations: the honey-coloured villages of Rutland, the Georgian streets of Deal, the wide sandy beaches of North Norfolk and the Cornish harbour town of St Ives.

But fashionable addresses come at a premium, and with the most desirable houses often in short supply, buyers are widening their searches to less obvious locations that deserve a closer look. Sometimes just a few miles away, these offer much of the same appeal of handsome period properties, beautiful countryside, good schools and a flourishing food scene, just without the same cachet or, in many cases, price tag.

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In exclusive research for The Telegraph, estate agency Strutt & Parker has analysed data from Dataloft, the Land Registry and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to identify seven emerging property hotspots and the established favourites they compete with. The figures reveal an uneven picture. In the Rutland hotspot, average sale prices have risen by 21pc during the past five years, while the established North Norfolk coast has recorded a slight decline.