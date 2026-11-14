Seven Early Christmas Movies to Watch This November

Discover seven holiday films perfect for November viewing, including Die Hard, Elf, and the new Hallmark Bears romance, to jump-start your festive season.

As the season transitions from Thanksgiving preparations to early holiday celebrations, many viewers are seeking festive entertainment before December arrives. With Mariah Carey defrosting in the airwaves and holiday decorations beginning to appear, film enthusiasts are eager to watch Christmas movies to get in the spirit. This selection features seven films spanning classics and new releases to help audiences embrace the holiday season early.

Die Hard Starts the Holiday Debate

The action thriller Die Hard serves as the ultimate starting point for this early holiday viewing list, sparking annual debates about whether it qualifies as a Christmas film. Directed by John McTiernan, the 1988 movie follows off-duty New York City police detective John McClane, played by Bruce Willis. He travels to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve to reconcile with his estranged wife, Holly Gennaro-McClane, portrayed by Bonnie Bedelia. A team of criminals led by Hans Gruber, played by Alan Rickman, seizes her office building to steal millions in bearer bonds. McClane wages a solo guerrilla war to rescue the hostages, including his wife.

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Watching Die Hard in November acts as an unofficial kick-off to the holiday movie season. It allows viewers to embrace the Christmas spirit without committing to traditional sentimental content. The film functions as a family reconciliation story about a father trying to make things right before Christmas. Checking it off the list in November helps beat December content overload and stakes a claim in the debate about holiday cinema.

Elf Bridges Autumn Cynicism and Magic

The 2003 comedy Elf provides pure joy and bridges the gap between autumn cynicism and full-blown holiday magic. Directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum, the story follows Buddy Hobbs, played by Will Ferrell. Buddy is a human raised to adulthood among Santa Claus, played by Ed Asner, and his elves at the North Pole. After realizing he is human, Buddy travels to New York City to find his biological father, Walter Hobbs, played by James Caan.

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Elf captures the specific mood of the late-fall-to-winter shift in Manhattan. The film mirrors the crisp air, department store window displays, and the gradual creep of festive lights seen in November. Favreau designed the movie to combat modern cynicism by infusing it with hand-crafted charm. It works for both children who enjoy the silliness and adults who appreciate the physical comedy before holiday schedules become chaotic in December.

Hallmark Expands Football Romance Tradition

The Hallmark Channel is expanding its successful tradition of sports-themed Christmas romance stories. Following earlier films featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, the network released Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story in 2026. This latest entry moves the action to Chicago, capitalizing on the enduring popularity of the Chicago Bears. The film represents a continuation of the channel's strategy to merge football fandom with holiday cheer.

The plot centers on Avery Clark, played by Lyndsy Fonseca, an ambitious freelance reporter. She returns to Chicago for Christmas and is assigned to write a piece on Darlene Donnelly, played by Marsha Mason. Darlene is a lifelong superfan about to attend her 500th game. Because Avery knows little about football, she enlists the help of Darlene's grandson, Matt Donnelly, played by Robert Buckley, a local firefighter. Matt shows her what the Bears Nation truly means.

Chicago Culture and Generational Bonds

Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story leans heavily into the beauty of fandom and Chicago culture. The film showcases iconic Chicago spots and captures the city's energy through stadium traditions. It highlights the crisp autumn-into-winter football weather that precedes the complete takeover of Christmas decorations. This setting offers a unique backdrop that unites holiday fans with football lovers.

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Centered on warm, generational family bonds, the film offers comfort and community. It allows viewers to kick off their holiday watchlist early during the winter transition. The story provides rom-com cheer that appeals to a broad audience seeking festive entertainment. By integrating local landmarks and sports tradition, it creates a distinct viewing experience for the season.

Early Viewing Beats December Content Overload

Choosing to watch these specific films in November helps viewers avoid the content overload of December. Die Hard allows for early engagement with holiday themes without full commitment to traditional sentiment. Elf provides a lighter alternative that captures the seasonal shift in mood. The Hallmark football romance offers a localized, nostalgic take on holiday traditions.

These selections span different genres and tones to suit various preferences. Not every film goes full-throttle Christmas, providing options for those not ready for white landscapes. From hilarious gatherings to action-thrillers, these movies help jump-start the season. This approach ensures that holiday spirit is embraced on the viewer's own timeline, starting now.