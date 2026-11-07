Seven Classic Pokemon DS Games Playable On Switch Via Mod

A new single-screen mod allows fans to play seven classic Nintendo DS Pokemon titles on a modded Switch using legal ROMs and the melonDS emulator.

Seven classic Nintendo DS Pokemon titles are now fully playable on the Nintendo Switch through a community-developed single-screen mod. The supported games include Pokemon HeartGold, SoulSilver, Platinum, Black, White, Black 2, and White 2. This development provides an accessible way to experience these specific entries without relying on exorbitant secondhand physical market prices.

How The Single-Screen Mod Works

The technical foundation for this project relies on a custom fork created by the developer mamesj. This modification builds upon the ssrecomp project, which was originally established by a user named ClickingMaster. The work depends on contributions from several members of the decomp community to ensure the games function correctly on modern hardware.

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The mod transforms the dual-screen interface of the original DS into a single-screen layout. All user interface elements, menus, and gameplay features remain functional within this new format. The process does not involve native ports by The Pokémon Company. Instead, the launcher utilizes the melonDS emulator core to run the games.

Requirements And Installation Process

Users must have a modded Nintendo Switch to run this software. The download available from the official GitHub page serves strictly as a launcher. It does not contain any game files, requiring players to provide their own legally obtained ROMs.

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Once installed, the launcher allows access to all seven listed titles. The process involves loading existing ROM files through the melonDS core alongside the custom modifications. This setup enables widescreen support, which expands the visible area of the game world rather than simply stretching the original image.

Market Context And Fan Speculation

Physical copies of these games have become expensive collector items. For example, Pokemon HeartGold often sells for hundreds of dollars on the secondhand market. This new mod offers a viable alternative for fans who cannot justify these high resale values. It bypasses the need for rare cartridges or original DS hardware.

Fans have long speculated about official ports for games like Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. The success of previous ports such as FireRed and LeafGreen fueled these discussions. The Pokémon Company remains the primary entity expected to release official versions. However, this mod fills an immediate gap in accessibility.

Limitations And Future Outlook

An official native port would remain the preferred option for the general audience. Such a release would make these games accessible to everyone, including those without modded consoles. The current solution requires technical knowledge and specific hardware modifications.

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The mod does not replace the desire for an official release. It serves as a bridge for enthusiasts who missed the DS era. The technology demonstrates how the decomp community can modernize older titles. Players can now experience the full, untruncated versions of these RPGs on modern devices.