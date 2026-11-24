The Blues are going backwards after a positive start to the season.

Chelsea appear to have little appetite at this stage to fire manager Xabi Alonso, despite a recent slump that has seen the Blues fall to eighth in the Premier League standings.

Saturday’s humbling 4–1 loss to fierce rivals Leeds United made it consecutive Premier League defeats, having been beaten by struggling Sunderland prior to the international break. Overall, Chelsea’s only win in the last four league matches came against Manchester United on Halloween—even then, the Blues were second best in the first half and ought to have been behind.

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That came a week after losing 2–0 to Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge On Alonso’s watch, Chelsea are also already out of the Carabao Cup, losing a penalty shootout against Liverpool. With no European soccer on the schedule this season because of 2025–26’s failings, that competition represented a meaningful chance to lift a trophy. It’s all a little too familiar, with Alonso departing Real Madrid in January after being unable to deliver results.

But,The Stamford Bridge hierarchy is said to believe Alonso “needs time,” recognizing that the retired midfielder is an intelligent coach capable of learning from mistakes. Chelsea also seem to have no desire to return to a situation whereby the club is searching for another new manager mid-season, splitting with Enzo Maresca and hiring and firing Liam Rosenior in one calendar year.began the season well enough, sitting fourth in the standings following victory against Everton on Oct. 17.

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The Blues possess one of the most lethal attacks in the division, tied-third with 20 goals in 11 matches, bettered only by Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City . But Chelsea have also struggled to keep goals out all season, going back to 3–2 and 4–3 wins against Fulham and Brighton respectively before even the end of August. Now, it’s 20 goals allowed—the Premier League’s fifth-worst record—to massively undermine the impact of the attacking players.

That goal output has also started to diminish in recent matches makes it a double-edged sword and a recipe for disaster.notes that Alonso will now “prioritize” getting the defense right before Chelsea play Nottingham Forest on the road on Friday. Preparations for that match will “concentrate heavily” on defensive improvement. There is no transfer fix available, meaning Alonso must for the time being work with the players he has.

But with the winter market opening in five weeks’ time, recruitment could soon become a factor. None of theBut, with Maxence Lacroix and Jorrel Hato injured and Trevoh Chalobah sold, the defensive resources available to Alonso are already stretched thin, with untested 18-year-old Olutayo Subuloye the only alternative. Aarón Anselmino is painfully out of favor. Chelsea need a defensive boost, even if January is not usually the best time for major, decisive recruitment, due to limited availability and inflated prices.

Former Champions League-winning defender Jamie Carragher has insisted that the Blues need physically “dominant” leader, given how Fofana and Colwill were “bullied” by Leeds.

“Until they sign that dominant center back and leader, they’ve got absolutely no chance of achieving anything,” the pundit argued on. Someone like Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni would be the dream addition but is almost certainly not realistic at this time. It’s a tough ask to find someone who ticks the necessary boxes, as being both available and affordable, but also of sufficient quality to immediately upgrade the team. There are potential options on the market.

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| Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images, Lilou Cassin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images, Alex Caparros/UEFA/Getty Images, Silvina Brodersohn/CameraSport/Getty Imagesduring the summer, joining Nottingham Forest from Sporting CP. But the Côte d’Ivoire international struggled in his early weeks and is now warming the bench. The talent is there and a change of scenery from a Forest team struggling more than expected might be what he needs—a loan might even be an acceptable starting point in the circumstances.

It is, however, debatable as to whether this would be too much of a gamble for Chelsea.has himself often been linked with Premier League clubs in the past. The 25-year-old has a reported €60 million release clause, which is not cheap but by no means expensive. Inácio also brings leadership to the table as current Sporting captain. Moving to Chelsea in January would mean giving up Champions League soccer.

That is an even bigger wrench for Paris Saint-Germain trio. It’s conceivable that PSG could let one go, potentially on loan. None are regular starters in Paris, even more so now that Marquinhos is back from injury, with Pacho and Hernández the more established and experienced, and likely more appealing to Chelsea.

, so it would take Chelsea convincing Bassey that his future is better served by turning his back on those negotiations.still hasn’t penned an extension with Crystal Palace, despite reports in May of “positive” talks taking place. For the Eagles, January would be the final opportunity to extract a transfer fee before the risk of free agency in summer. Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC.

Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.