Seven Alabama Football Players Questionable to Face LSU

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Zabien Brown, Racin Delgatty and four more Crimson Tide players are uncertain to face the Tigers.

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams celebrates the win over FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference implemented a policy in 2024 that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games.

However, it is only required for conference matchups. ) Alabama football will play its seventh SEC game of the 2026 season on the road against No. 14 LSU on For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report.

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Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as a “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. If a player is removed from the report, then they are officially available for the game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time, with any changes being bolded. *Backup offensive linemen Casey Poey and Jared Graham were ruled "out" for Alabama on Thursday.

LSU added defensive tackleThe Crimson Tide is coming off a bye week, as numerous injured players had extra time to heal ahead of the LSU game. Alabama was without wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, cornerback Zabien Brown, running back EJ Crowell, center Racin Delgatty and nose tackle Terrance Green during the home win over Texas A&M on Oct. 24.

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All of them being questionable shows some progress, as head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on the group during Monday's press conference.

"A lot of these guys from Zabien Brown to Ryan Coleman-Williams, EJ, Racin, Terrance Green in particular, those guys are all working onto the football field,". "They're not all in the exact same spot, but they're all out there going through workouts. Some are taking team reps, some are taking non-contact reps.

"But I think the progress by all of them is headed in a good direction. We'll see. I think a lot of it has to do with how their bodies respond after they're out there being pushed a little bit more.

"Zabien Brown: lower leg – missed Texas A&M after first-half injury vs. TennesseeRacin Delgatty: lower leg – missed last two gamesWill Sanders: lower-extremity – sustained against Texas A&M and is out for a couple of weeks"Guys are making good progress," DeBoer said. "I think that's what a lot of it was said on Monday. A lot of guys out there going through practice.

Some of it is just how are they responding to the physicality of what the practice gives, because it's going to be another level when you talk about the contact and what a football game entails. I know a lot of that report will be coming out here, as we have to do with the SEC report.

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" Quarterback Jett Thomalla and running back AK Dear are the only two new names on the availability report. Thomalla hasn't played yet this season, while Dear has only seen the field in two games. Edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu hasn't played since the win over Florida State as he's been dealing with turf toe. DeBoer shared on Monday that Umeozulu won't be available until "toward the very back end of the regular season.

" Freshman defensive back Nick Sherman still hasn't made his Crimson Tide debut, as he sustained an injury during a fall scrimmage.will both miss the 2026 season. Beaman tore his ACL during practice about two weeks before the season opener. Beaman tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2025 season as well. DeBoer shared the news on Sept. 21 regarding Jones, but didn't reveal the junior's diagnosis.

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023.

Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.