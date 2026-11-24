The burgeoning luxury retail sector in Istanbul is competitive, led by a handful of players. Consumers remain hungry for established department store retail, but they’re also craving new formats.

In Istanbul, hosts encourage guests to stay as long as they like — even in luxury department stores.

“We want our client to spend time here, to sit here, to play backgammon, to chat, to have a drink,” says Sebla Refiğ Devidas, chief merchandising officer at Communité, a new concept-department store hybrid, first opened in April of this year, with two outposts on the European side of the city. “We wanted to give a homey, warm feeling,” she adds, guiding me through the retailer’s second location, opened in May.

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Unlike many of Istanbul’s retail spaces, the store features windows throughout, letting natural sunlight fill the curving, geometric shop-in-shops, clean furnishings, and marble plinths. We pass rails of brands including Martine Rose, Simone Rocha and Auralee, as well as a warmly lit Mayfair-style restaurant, a glass-paneled red-light therapy salon and box vitrines of jewellery by Turkish jewellery designer Sevan Bıçakçı.

The store is located in Galataport, a cultural and shopping district adjacent to the Bosphorus, the strait separating Türkiye’s European and Asian sides. Galataport is also home to a number of luxury players. — Türkiye’s answer to Bergdorf Goodman — has an outpost. There’s also a Vakkorama, the luxury retailer Vakko’s accessible, contemporary store.

And Turkish design-focused luxury chain Gizia Gate. Together, these four names define the Turkish fashion landscape, taking the lion’s share of a relatively small fashion retail market. Beyond luxury retail, Istanbul and Türkiye are widely renowned for their role in the textile and leather industries, home to a large portion of the major clothing manufacturers used by Western brands, including Isko Denim, Kipaş and Bilsar.

Value-seeking shoppers also enjoy the region’s stores specializing in factory seconds — lightly defective branded apparel sold at a discount — and counterfeit luxury goods available in the historic Grand Bazaar, where sellers are naturally averse to photography. Istanbul has a population of more than 15 million people, while Türkiye has over 86 million. According to data from Euromonitor, Türkiye’s market for luxury goods delivered steady growth in 2025, recovering from continued macroeconomic pressures.

High-net-worth individuals remained a core driver for growth, while inflation — exacerbated by thecrisis — dragged on discretionary spending for middle-income groups. The report also cited Gucci, Hermès, Prada and Louis Vuitton as some of the leading international brands in the personal luxury goods category. In 2026, Euromonitor forecasts luxury sales to reach almost $28 billion in 2026, over double the revenue in 2021.

“Istanbul sits at the heart of this opportunity, supported by growing domestic wealth alongside its strength as an international shopping, hospitality and cultural destination,” says Fflur Roberts, Euromonitor International’s head of luxury. Tourism is becoming particularly important, she adds, noting that international visitors now account for 29% of personal luxury goods spending in Türkiye, up from 20% in 2019.

“Wealthy Russian travelers have contributed to this shift, as geopolitical developments redirect travel and luxury spending toward markets including Türkiye and the UAE. ”Currently, Roberts reports, online channels account for 21% of personal luxury sales in Türkiye — which is more than double the share in 2015.

“Yet physical retail remains important, giving Istanbul an opportunity to combine global luxury brands with Turkish fashion, craftsmanship, hospitality, gastronomy and culture as consumers increasingly blend shopping with travel and experiences,” Roberts affirms. And competition is heating up. Communité will open two more stores on the European side and one on the Asian side in 2027, complementing a strong online presence. The retailer is owned by Boyner, which originally founded Beymen in 1970.

Beymen has now changed, but in August 2024, following a five-year non-compete clause, she and many of her former colleagues from Boyner jumped ship to the newly founded Communité.

“We didn't want to repeat what we had done,” she says. “But we wanted to create something new from scratch. ” During the research stage, the team traveled the globe, informing their objectives for clienteling, product assortments and dwell time. Hospitality will prove integral to its value proposition, she says.

Türkiye’s strategy editor, pinpoints the retailer as exemplary of Türkiye’s retail development: “With its locations at İstinye Park and Galataport, the concept goes beyond traditional multi-brand retail by bringing together fashion, beauty, design, culture and lifestyle. ” On my visit to Communité, Devidas tells me that much of the furniture in the store is available to buy.

There are Turkish brands — Lug Von Siga, for example — alongside mega international brands, including Japanese streetwear giant A Bathing Ape , which Devidas says is a Communité exclusive in Türkiye. Taking a more traditionally luxe approach, Beymen Group is ramping up its retail presence across the country. The retail giant owns 290 stores in various formats across Türkiye and Egypt : 25 multi-brand, 60 franchise stores with leading designer brands, and three of its own brands.

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The expansion is in progress. During my stay in the city, Beymen underscores its luxury ambitions with a ritzy event program, built around a new exhibition,— an homage to traditional Anatolian envelope bags through the lens of contemporary Western and local designers — at its flagship location in the wealthy shopping and hospitality district of Tersane. The exhibition coincides with the OMA-designed store’s first anniversary and intends to bridge a gap between the Turkish and global fashion landscape.

Toasting the occasion, Beymen invited industry authorities and fashion designers Giuseppe Zanotti, Giuseppe Santoni and Antonin Tron to a black-tie gala. During the evening, brand execs rubbed shoulders with Beymen group’s senior leadership team as group CEO Elif Çapçı outlined her vision for Beymen and the future of Türkiye’s fashion landscape. Diana Ross performed afterwards. — is courting this, enhancing its store experiences and private-shopping service.

Beymen has no plans to expand globally and will focus almost entirely on Türkiye. The reason for Beymen’s focus on the home market? It needs to feel rooted in the location.

“The department store is more like a house that you bring people to,” says Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Mayhoola CEO and chairman for Valentino and Balmain. “People have to be comfortable with the culture, with the DNA, with the approach. ” This fiscal year, the group is close to making €1.5 billion, growing at 15% in the first nine months. While Communité’s footprint doesn’t quite compete with Beymen, Vakko’s — opened first as a small hat shop in 1934 — does.

As of March 31, the company has 150 stores and remains a household name in Türkiye. The company offers a variety of categories, own-brand goods and store formats including Vakkorama, Vakko Couture and the original Vakko luxury stores. Tarik, 28, works in Vakkorama’s Galataport location.

He explains that customers engage with the retailer for its fashion-forward choice of brands evidenced in the V2K Designers range — Marni, Thom Browne, JW Anderson, for example — as well as unique pieces from brands, such as Adidas, that can’t be found elsewhere in the country.

“I think multi-brand stores such as V2K Designers play an important role in Istanbul’s fashion ecosystem,” says Zeydanlı. ”Being able to explore collections from different designers in one place brings a more curated perspective to shopping. ” Vakko — which own sub-brands V2K, Vakkorama, and Vakko Couture — is one of the big four in the Turkish retail market. For local Turkish designers, landing one of the big four wholesalers can be hard, especially if you’re an emerging voice.

When Gul Agis, the designer behind established Turkish brand Lug Von Siga, started out 17 years ago after studying in Italy, she actually focused on reaching stores across mainland Europe, taking part in fashion weeks and trade shows in Berlin, Paris and Milan.

“It was quite challenging for me because where Milan was quite professional in prêt-à-porter, it was almost the beginning here ,” she remembers. “Most of the fashion houses or designers used to do more haute couture or made-to-measure pieces. ” At the time, she says that the major Turkish retailers tended to focus on foreign brands. Fast forward to now, and a lot has changed.

Lug Von Siga has since been stocked by Beymen and Gizia Gate, although those partnerships have now ended. Today, she works with Vakko and Communité, plus a myriad of European stockists including Harvey Nichols, Farfetch and Harrods. Istanbul’s retail landscape is big on malls, comprising key new-build districts such as Tersane, Galataport and Zorlu Center. Shoppers take their time while purchasing, sipping coffee or Turkish tea, and store advisors provide discretion and advice where necessary for private clients.

The shopping experience is slower and more relaxed, compared to fashion hubs like London and New York. Beyond these purpose-built complexes, Istanbul is also home to an even more easygoing, hilly, open shopping district, Nişantaşı, on the European side of the city. Here, Prada, Chanel, Beymen, Vakko, and other major players have stores, as well as a substantial number of concept stores.

Turkish fashion photographer Fırat Koçak, who joins me on the journey, describes Nişantaşı as a trendier district, with many editors, stylists and photographers living here. National treasure designer Ozgur Masur’s showroom is here, as well as Agis’s. Nişantaşı’s Shopi Go is a perennial hangout for cool kids. Opened in 2012 in a former Chinese food joint, complete with exposed-brick walls, the cozy two-story store is arranged with coffee-table books, knick-knacks, and niche fashion apparel.

Y-3’s cleat football sneakers, Wales Bonner x Umbro designs, and pieces from underground Turkish label Doomster fill the space. It’s charmingly dingy, and the product assortment is esoteric, clearly aimed at a more niche Turkish consumer. Shopi Go is aimed at the more directional Turkish consumer, offering Wales Bonner x Umbro through to local brand Doomster. A few blocks away, two smiling buyers — Emir Akdogan and Dylon Kader — sit outside the streetwear store Wunder’s largest location.

They’ve agreed to show me around. Inside, the architecture is restrained, cold and contemporary — a far cry from the more luxe DTC stores peppered elsewhere in the area. Wunder’s first store opened in 2015 in Kadikoy, a district on the Asian side, and quickly capitalized on the sneaker boom. In 2021, Wunder opened the Nişantaşı store.

Today, it continues to push anticipated sneakers from Nike and Salomon, as well as streetwear from brands including Stüssy, Carhartt and Stockholm Surfboard Club.

“I assume we are the only super-contemporary store, rather than a department store , which makes us slightly different,” says Akdogan. “Still, sneakers are a huge part of the business,” says Kader. “We were one of the stores that had camps — first come, first served. People put tents in the streets.

It was so new to the Turkish community, and the Turkish market, so it was not done before. ”Akdogan and Kader describe the Turkish market as a little slower to catch on to hot European market trends. The pair tells me that they had to convince the Salomon global team to come to Türkiye. When Salomon agreed, two to three years ago, Wunder began selling the brand.

“The first three or four seasons, it didn’t sell at all — even with discounts,” remembers Kader. “Then last season, something happened. People started to ask for Salomons, and we started to bump up our orders. ” The buyers want to set trends and be global, but contend that does involve some business sacrifice as the national market catches up with global trends.

That said, the most loyal consumer for Wunder is an educated shopper, the pair confirm. Emir Akdogan and Dylon Kader are buyers at Wunder, one of the original streetwear stores in the city.

“Türkiye is a dynamic market for fashion and luxury, but one shaped by its own economic and cultural nuances,” says Zeydanlı. “One of the most interesting aspects of the Turkish market, in my opinion, is the consumer’s interest in both global fashion houses and local designers. ” Zeydanlı encourages brands looking to enter the Turkish market to understand local consumer expectations, developing the right pricing strategy to handle growing price sensitivity among consumers.

Beymen’s chief merchandising officer, Ahmet Öcal, explains that the company’s buying strategy is rooted in a deep understanding of their clients’ lifestyles.

“We serve a diverse and increasingly sophisticated customer base through Beymen’s extensive brand curation and personalized service approach, ranging from established luxury clients who value heritage, craftsmanship and timeless elegance, to younger, fashion-forward consumers who are looking for newness, individuality and self-expression,” he explains, noting that the core consumer base is local, while 15% are international tourists. “Occasion wear, elevated casualwear, luxury handbags, jewelry, cosmetics, and beauty are particularly relevant categories for our market,” says Öcal.

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“Resort wear is another important area, reflecting the lifestyle of our customers and their connection to destinations like Bodrum. ” “When it comes to clienteling, I believe the emphasis should be on genuinely understanding the customer: their personal style, preferences and shopping habits,” says Zeydanlı.

“Curated product selections, early access to new collections, private shopping appointments, and invitations to exclusive brand experiences all play an important role. ” This chimes with the kind of customer engagement strategies Beymen employs, maintaining close and enduring relations with top spenders, many of whom have shopped there for years. Across the board, luxury players cite millennials as a strong consumer in the Turkish retail landscape, particularly those within the 30 to 40 bracket. Beymen’s target consumer is roughly 35-plus.

That said, players should ensure they speak to younger generations. For Zeydanlı, Gen Z might not have the strongest purchasing power yet, but they remain a key consumer group shaping the future of luxury.

“Gen X, meanwhile, remains an important segment, particularly among high-net-worth consumers, thanks to more established luxury shopping habits and stronger brand loyalty,” she says. The city of Istanbul is relatively young in the global luxury retail market, despite its strong manufacturing heritage.

“However, on the design side, we are lacking certain components that would make our designers global names and successful on a global scale,” says Mayhoola’s Rachid. “The visibility is not there. ” Setting up shop here as a local independent designer remains risky, although it’s improving. Across the board, international household names rule the market.

However, as the market grows, tastes could shift. While Beymen might choose to focus its efforts on the local demand, the Istanbul region still has plenty of white space.

“We see an important distinction between generations,” says Öcal. “While our more established customers tend to prioritize quality, exclusivity and long-term value, Gen Z and younger millennials are more experimental, trend-conscious and open to discovering emerging designers and brands. ” The importance of physical retail in Türkiye is another advantage. Euromonitor’s findings revealed that brick-and-mortar stores dominated personal luxury goods distribution in the nation last year.

“The importance high-net-worth consumers place on personalized service and exclusive shopping experiences makes physical stores indispensable for luxury brands,” argues Zeydanlı. “I believe independent designers and local brands are becoming increasingly visible. Consumers are looking beyond global fashion houses and are also interested in discovering brands with a distinctive design identity, more limited production and a unique creative perspective. ” Communité is an experiment in the market.

Prospective competitors will be watching closely to see if it lands or if it’s just too soon. Matt, 45, a firm owner based in Istanbul, is trying on a Beymen Club knit in Beymen’s Galataport location. He opts for brands that aren’t “too vulgar”, preferring what he calls “silent luxury”.

“I don’t like clothing with huge brand on them,” he says. “This is one of the places you can find the stuff that looking for. ” Annually, his typical clothing spend sits at no more than around $5,000 per year.

“I don’t shop very often to be honest with you,” he says. For Matt, the country’s luxury sector isn’t especially different from other countries, although he does note a preference among consumers for more visibly branded clothing. Originally from Germany, Ayliz, 22, owns her own brand. Her store is around the corner.

She’s posing for a photo in Nişantaşı when I stop her to ask what she makes of the Turkish fashion landscape.

“I think Türkiye follows world trends. So, people my age, we wear things that are viral now on social media,” she says. As a shopper, she’s drawn to high luxury, citing Loro Piana and Chanel, and she prefers physical retail.

“100% in-person. I have to feel the texture, and see how it looks on me. ” She sees Türkiye as a place where you can shop “everything you want”, offering far more stores than her home country. Miray, 43, an executive vice president in marketing and sales, is taking a meeting in Zorlu Center mall.

She used to shop here, but nowadays less so, as she currently resides on the Anatolian side of the city. For her, Türkiye is unique for its customer experience.

“Beymen provides a very unique experience,” she says. The store is special because of its brand offering and ease, and she has shopped with the retailer for more than 10 years. She does admit, however, that sometimes she buys brands in Europe , where they can be cheaper.

“I love Burberry, but I’m not a fan of only one brand,” she says. “If I see something good, I buy it. Price and quality are important, and experience also — very crucial. ”Burak, 49, a cost controller in the restaurant sector, prefers shopping online.

He’s in the Zorlu Center when I bump into him. He likes brands such as Levi’s and Carhartt for apparel, while for footwear, he opts for Nike and Autry. He’s also into Japanese brands, which he noticed on a visit to Communité. What does he think is unique about Türkiye’s fashion landscape?

“It’s mostly haute couture, dresses — I don’t see any designers. They buy outsider , but I don’t like them. ”Başak, 48, currently unemployed, is visiting Zorlu Center mall. She lives on the Asian side, so would typically shop in the Emaar Square Mall.

She tells me she isn’t committed to any specific brands, although I note her Michael Kors bag.

“When I have the time, I like to shop in person,” she says, although she enjoys both online and physical retail. Her approach to shopping? Meet friends, then shop. Born and raised in Istanbul, 24-year-old graduate Umut tells me his name means “hope” in English.

He’s just dropped into Shopi Go in Nişantaşı and is now standing outside. What brands does he like?

“For T-shirts, I like Prada, but for sunglasses, I like Off-White — the Virgil versions,” he says. These days, he typically opts for Adidas footwear.

“I don’t like the new Nike designs. ” As for his thoughts on Nişantaşı: “It’s mostly luxury. You feel like it’s better quality here. ”.

Bobowicz has worked across creative consulting and branded content, in addition to his journalism. He has also curated art exhibitions and lectured at universities, including Westminster, Central Saint Martins, London ...