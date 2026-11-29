For two months I have been trying, with the help of Apple, to set up and test the new kid controls in iOS 27. It’s been an ordeal.

I had such high hopes. When Apple invited WIRED to its London HQ over the summer for a preview of the much-anticipated overhaul ofThe new iOS 27 promises to do away with the baffling and unintuitive screen-time management tools, offering a simpler experience complete with a new setup wizard for parents.

New features such as Ask to Browse and contact approval mean children must ask parents for permission to visit a new website or add a new number to their devices. Wonderful! Until this point I have been forcing my son to use a stripped-down version of iOS by giving him a phone with Apple's super-restrictive.

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It's super safe, blocking all web browsing and any apps I choose, even if it means my boy hates how basic it makes his phone look when compared to his friends’ whizzy models. The new parental controls offer much of the same safety but without the lag and paltry appearance.