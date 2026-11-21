Here’s how to set up an Apple HomeView and how to add other users.

has arrived, and to set up the smart display, you'll have to use your iPhone or iPad. Unlike other companies' smart displays, the HomeView doesn't run its own apps; it merely mirrors the compatible ones you have on your phone or tablet.

It's similar to CarPlay in that regard. Some of those apps are part of Apple's own core suite, including Calendar, Messages, Reminders and Weather.

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However, the HomeView will not actually host or have access to your personal information. It will only show things like texts and calendar reminders if it can verify your identity through your faceif your paired iPhone or iPad is nearby. The idea is for all members of your household to be able to use the HomeView The good news is that pairing it with an iPhone or an iPad is fairly easy.

To start with, your iPhone must be running the recently released, while your iPad must be running iPadOS 27.2. In addition, to be able to make the most of HomeView, you'll have to be comfortable. It's always listening to your Siri queries, and you'll need to use Siri AI, the next-generation version of the assistant powered by Apple Intelligence, to get more useful and conversational responses. The process of pairing and iPhone or iPad to a HomeView device is simple.

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You just have to hold your phone or tablet near the smart display that's powered on. You'll then see a card pop up, similar to a new set of AirPods or other Apple devices. If you're not running the latest iOS or iPadOS software, you'll be prompted to update. Follow the on-screen directions and you're good to go.

If you don't see a card, or if you close it accidentally, there is a more manual setup method for the HomeView. After you update your operating system, open theapp on your phone or tablet. If you've never used it before, you have to set up a new Home. Tap theand give it a name.

You will automatically be listed as the Home's Resident . If you already have a Home set up, tap the, tap it. Check that your phone's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are switched on. If you haven't powered on your HomeView yet, do it now.

Unlock your iPhone or iPad and place it near the HomeView to see ato get HomeView to show you a four-digit passcode instead. After the frame in the setup screen turns green, the process begins.screen, where you'll have to choose the room where you want to add it to. Take note that you may be asked to update the HomeView software.

After the update is done, you'll go through more prompts, including one that asks if you want your HomeView to match your iPhone settings, like your Wi-Fi network and Siri voice. Another prompt asks if you want the HomeView to be able to show personal content like messages. Once you're done, the display will show an animation while it's undergoing configuration.for a more personalized experience.

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Remember that you can't display messages and other personal information on the HomeView without authenticating your identity. Tapby positioning your face in the center of the camera frame and moving it, according to the instructions on screen. This process is similar to setting up Face ID on other Apple devices. The HomeView will then show you a short tutorial of its features.

The moment the Welcome screen appears, you know you're done. Apple's HomeView supports up to six users on a single device, and you — or the user listed as Resident of the Home it has been linked to — can add them after setup is done.so they can access the HomeView anytime. You will then be asked to enter their Apple/iCloud account contact and then send them an invite.

They can accept the invitation in theAfter a user has been added, they can swipe up on the HomeView to access the Home Screen and then tap the profile icon at the top right to choose their account. Once the user brings their iPhone or iPad near the HomeView, a prompt with abutton appear on their device.

They will also have to go through several prompts, including the one asking them if they want the display to match their iPhone settings and whether they want it to show any personal information. They will then officially be added as a user and will be able to set up Voice and Facial Recognition. One user only has to swipe down the Home Screen to exit, and another user can take over once they step in front of the HomeView.