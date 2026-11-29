Setting the Stage for Cavs Critical Matinee with Miami: Starting Lineups, Injuries, and More
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play host to the Miami Heat on Sunday November 29th. This is going to mark their final game of a month they would probably li
Nov 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center.
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play host to the Miami Heat on Sunday, Nov. 29. This is going to mark their final game of a month they would probably like to forget. Between the injuries, winnable games that they lost, and overall record, it wasn’t the best time, exactly.
James Harden had a 50-point night, while Tyrese Proctor posted a triple-double and subsequently received an Eastern Conference POTW vote. But they sit at 9-10 and are outside the top six in the East. Ahead of the Miami battle, how about a little stage setting? The action gets rolling at 3:30 PM ET at Rocket Arena.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at SInow
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News