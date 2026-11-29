The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play host to the Miami Heat on Sunday November 29th. This is going to mark their final game of a month they would probably li

Nov 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play host to the Miami Heat on Sunday, Nov. 29. This is going to mark their final game of a month they would probably like to forget. Between the injuries, winnable games that they lost, and overall record, it wasn’t the best time, exactly.

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James Harden had a 50-point night, while Tyrese Proctor posted a triple-double and subsequently received an Eastern Conference POTW vote. But they sit at 9-10 and are outside the top six in the East. Ahead of the Miami battle, how about a little stage setting? The action gets rolling at 3:30 PM ET at Rocket Arena.