Could Jared Goff have big game against Chicago Bears?

The Detroit Lions are set to battle with the Chicago Bears with first-place in the NFC North on the line in front of a national audience.

Detroit has relied on its veteran quarterback Jared Goff to play at a high level each week, and he has done just that throughout the season. Through 10 games, Goff has thrown 20 touchdown passes against four interceptions.. Chicago's defense features a star on the interior line in Jeffery Simmons, who they acquired ahead of the trade deadline. Simmons has had five sacks since joining the Bears, including three last week against New Orleans.

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As a result, Goff may have to air it out to give the Lions their best chance to win. He's facing off against his former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on the other sideline, as Johnson is the Bears' head coach. Because of that, Goff will likely feel some added motivation to play well. Drew Ellis believes a big day is in store for Goff, as he's predicting Goff to go over his projected over/under for passing yards in Thursday's game.