Seton Hall Rallies to End Losing Streak with Overtime Victory over Connecticut

Seton Hall Pirates defeated Connecticut Huskies in a thrilling overtime game, ending their nine-game losing streak.

Isaiah Coleman delivered a standout performance with 23 points and eight rebounds, leading Seton Hall to a thrilling 69-68 victory over Connecticut on Saturday. The Pirates ended their nine-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, thanks to Scotty Middleton's clutch tip-in with three seconds remaining in overtime. With the score tied at 68, Garwey Dual secured a crucial steal from UConn's Solo Ball with six seconds left, setting up Middleton's game-winning shot.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams showcasing their resilience. Tarris Reed Jr.'s layup gave the Huskies a 68-63 lead with 59 seconds remaining, but the Pirates fought back valiantly. Godswill Erheriene sank two free throws with 48 seconds left, followed by Isaiah Coleman's additional two points with nine seconds remaining, narrowing the gap to a single point. Seton Hall's Dylan Addae-Wusu kept his team in contention with a timely 3-pointer, tying the game at 58 with five seconds left in regulation. This forced overtime after Ball missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer for UConn at the buzzer.Coleman was instrumental in both halves, accumulating eight points in the first half as Seton Hall held a 25-22 lead at the break. He continued his dominance in the second half, leading the Pirates with 11 points. Erheriene contributed four crucial points in overtime, proving to be a valuable asset in the clutch. Alex Karaban paced UConn with 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Solo Ball added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Hassan Diarra finished with 12 points, five assists, and two steals. Seton Hall's victory will undoubtedly boost their morale, while UConn will look to rebound against Villanova on Tuesday. Seton Hall will face a tough challenge against No. 18 Marquette on the same day





