Seton Hall Prep Advances to ECT Finals with Victory Over St. Benedict's

Seton Hall Prep overcomes St. Benedict's in a thrilling Essex County Tournament semifinal. Dylan Guzzardo leads the way with 22 points, propelling the top seed to the championship game.

Dylan Guzzardo led the way with 22 points, 15 of which came in the second half, propelling top-seeded Seton Hall Prep to a 70-66 victory over fourth-seeded St. Benedict’s in the semifinals of the 78th Essex County Tournament . The victory sent Seton Hall Prep to the championship game for the 31st time in school history, where they will seek their 20th tournament title.

Alex Ante contributed 12 points and eight rebounds for Seton Hall Prep, while Primo Delgado added 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Anthony Gonzalez chipped in with 11 points and four assists. The team's strength at the free throw line proved crucial, as they converted 26 shots from the charity stripe. This consistency allowed them to maintain an 11-point lead established in the first quarter, fending off St. Benedict’s late rally.Michai White spearheaded St. Benedict’s (12-13) efforts with a game-high 34 points, including a stellar 28-point performance in the second half. However, St. Benedict’s faced a 12-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and despite White's heroic efforts, they were unable to overcome the early setback. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Essex County College, where Seton Hall Prep will face third-seeded Payne Tech





