Seth Rogen Under Fire for Taking a Cheeky Dig at Celia Imrie During a BAFTAs Speech

The actor came under fire for his remark about the acclaimed actress, which some viewers found bizarre considering her film and TV credits.

Seth Rogen has come under fire for 'picking on' Celia Imrie as he suggested he didn't know who she was during his TV BAFTAs speech on Sunday night.

The actor, 44, was up on stage to collect an award in the International category for his series The Studio - but couldn't resist a cheeky dig at actress Celia, 73. Celia had been the focus of a few jokes earlier in the night after she famously broke wind during a scene on Celebrity Traitors, which aired last year.

As he got up on stage a baffled Seth pointed to Celia and said: 'I assume this woman in the green dress is a very accomplished and talented woman, but all I know is that she farted on a reality TV show...

'. In another cheeky dig he added: 'What else have you done?

' Viewers were quick to react to the moment on X, saying it was bizarre he didn't know who acclaimed actress Celia was. Later in his speech Seth gave a sweet mention to his late co-star Catherine O'Hara as he collected the award for The Studio. Beloved Home Alone actress Catherine passed away in January at age 71 and played Patty Leigh in The Studio





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Seth Rogen Celia Imrie Baftas International Category The Studio Comedy Series Catherine O'hara Short Films

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Seth Rogen Slammed for 'Picking on' Celia Imrie During TV BAFTAs SpeechSeth Rogen has been criticized for making a cheeky dig at acclaimed actress Celia Imrie during his TV BAFTAs speech on Sunday night. Celia had been the focus of a few jokes earlier in the night after she famously broke wind during a scene on Celebrity Traitors which aired last year.

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Seth Rogen Under Fire for Taking a Cheeky Dig at Celia Imrie During a BAFTAs SpeechThe actor came under fire for his remark about the acclaimed actress, which some viewers found bizarre considering her film and TV credits.

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